Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 04, 2020, 12:58:52 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
July 4th
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: July 4th (Read 215 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
July 4th
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:00 PM »
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.
Because COVID is spiking.
Cunts.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:23 PM »
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN 😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:13:23 PM
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN 😂😂😂😂😂
Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:16:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:13:23 PM
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN 😂😂😂😂😂
Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up.
SCAMPI FRIDAYS 👍😋👍
AND.......... NO 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 951
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:00 PM
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.
Because COVID is spiking.
Cunts.
WHAT DID YER EXPECT TO HAPPEN FUCK ALL
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 396
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:38 PM »
Chicken casserole tonight with a nice bottle of Malbec.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:08:38 PM
Chicken casserole tonight with a nice bottle of Malbec.
Malbec with chicken? You monster!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:08:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:00 PM
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.
Because COVID is spiking.
Cunts.
WHAT DID YER EXPECT TO HAPPEN FUCK ALL
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 624
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:18:38 PM »
Global pandemic?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:34 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 06:18:38 PM
Global pandemic?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 563
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:33 PM »
It's a good job it's fake like Trump said
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 325
Re: July 4th
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:20:27 AM »
Lashing down here till Wednesday with the usual severe afternoon thunderstorms.
Could be worse could be a hurricane.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...