July 04, 2020, 12:58:52 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: July 4th  (Read 215 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 04:10:00 PM »
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.

Because COVID is spiking.

Cunts.

 oleary
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:13:23 PM »
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN  😂😂😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:16:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:13:23 PM
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN  😂😂😂😂😂





Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:35:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:16:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:13:23 PM
YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN  😂😂😂😂😂





Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up.


SCAMPI FRIDAYS 👍😋👍

AND.......... NO  😂😂😂
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:00 PM
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.

Because COVID is spiking.

Cunts.

 oleary
WHAT DID YER EXPECT TO HAPPEN FUCK ALL
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:08:38 PM »
Chicken casserole tonight with a nice bottle of Malbec.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:20:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:38 PM
Chicken casserole tonight with a nice bottle of Malbec.

Malbec with chicken?  You monster!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:08:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:00 PM
Holiday weekend over here and they have shut down the beaches/ beach car parks.

Because COVID is spiking.

Cunts.

 oleary
WHAT DID YER EXPECT TO HAPPEN FUCK ALL
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 PM »
Global pandemic?

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:00:34 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 06:18:38 PM
Global pandemic?



towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:55:33 PM »
It's a good job it's fake like Trump said
Steboro
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:20:27 AM »
Lashing down here till Wednesday with the usual severe afternoon thunderstorms. 

Could be worse could be a hurricane.   oleary
