CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 474







Posts: 14 474 Re: July 4th « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:16:25 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:23 PM YOU BEST PUT YA BUCKET & SPADE AWAY THEN 😂😂😂😂😂











Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up. Please can you post a photo of your dinner to cheer me up. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion