July 04, 2020, 12:58:47 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: SHARON OSBORNE ?  (Read 452 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 02:40:19 PM »
TELL ME HOW SHE MADE HER MONEY APART FROM OPENING HER LEGS FOR A BRUMMIE WHO COULD SING  👍

WITHOUT HIM SHE'D BE FUCK ALL STILL LIVING IN FUCKING WALLSALL  👍

HOW THE FUCK DARE SHE SLAG A FUCKING GREAT BLOKE WHO IS DEAD AND NOT HERE TO DEFEND HIMSELF THE EVIL FUCKING SLAG  👎😠👎

FUCKING FUMING HERE LIKE WITH ALL THIS SHIT  😠

I HOPE SHE GETS FUCKING HIT BY A GREYHOUND BUS  👍😠👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/sharon-osbourne-fumes-creepy-john-22295391?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
nekder365
Posts: 1 980


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:42:01 PM »
I think she managed a few bands and her old fella was minted....... :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:46:10 PM »
FUCKING HAGGERED OLD COW WANT'S PUTTING IN AN EARLY FUCKING GRAVE  👍😠👍

HER FAT FUCKING PAIR OF KIDS ARE A WALKING FUCKING MESS TOO. 👍

IT'S HARD TO TELL WHICH ONES THE MALE AND WHICH ONES THE FUCKING FEMALE. 👎
nekder365
Posts: 1 980


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:46:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:46:10 PM
FUCKING HAGGERED OLD COW WANT'S PUTTING IN AN EARLY FUCKING GRAVE  👍😠👍

HER FAT FUCKING PAIR OF KIDS ARE A WALKING FUCKING MESS TOO. 👍

IT'S HARD TO TELL WHICH ONES THE MALE AND WHICH ONES THE FUCKING FEMALE. 👎

 :alf: :alf:
Bernie
Posts: 5 330


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:49:50 PM »
Yeah her dad was Don Arden - concert promoter in the 60's who ripped most of his acts off and send round hired muscle if anyone complained. :steptoe:

Come from a long line of cunts so this behaviour is no surprise.
nekder365
Posts: 1 980


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:51:15 PM »
Thats him. A proper naughty fella he was....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 057


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:52:18 PM »
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him

"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?

Well, I never!
 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:52:18 PM
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him

"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?

Well, I never!
 




Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member  monkey
Bernie
Posts: 5 330


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM »
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.

His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 057


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:02:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:52:18 PM
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him

"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?

Well, I never!
 




Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member  monkey

Obviously not - if I were i'd be terrified to make such a statement.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:12:09 PM »
She's a grotesque cunt and I hope she dies in pain.

There.

I said what needed to be said.
daftjim
Posts: 2 490


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:17:21 PM »
Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry,  charles
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 843


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.

His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.

To be fair to them, dealing with turns is like herding cats. Give Spinal Tap another watch.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:27:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:12:09 PM
She's a grotesque cunt and I hope she dies in pain.

There.

I said what needed to be said.


I RECKON A GREYHOUND BUS MIGHT JUST DO THAT  👍😂👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 665



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:12:58 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 03:17:21 PM
Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry,  charles
YOU LEAVE MAYALL RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!!   
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 057


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:45:52 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 03:17:21 PM
Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry,  charles

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:19:01 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.

His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.

To be fair to them, dealing with turns is like herding cats. Give Spinal Tap another watch.

Perfect timing 
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:40:13 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:42:01 PM
I think she managed a few bands and her old fella was minted....... :unlike:

Correct Don Arden apparently She was a bit of a 'Wild Child' and met Ozzy in a cell, when they were locked up and when He was at his finest.


One thing You can't deny about John is he's comedy gold, lived a Life of what some of the people on here could only dream of.

Give this a listen, pure Gold:

https://youtu.be/FLQDZTio1hk

Steve Jones is class too Has some good guests on.
The one with Paul Stanley is certainly an eye opener.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.

His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.

The same Peter Grant was allegedly going to be hired to sort The Stone Roses out.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:51:15 PM
Thats him. A proper naughty fella he was....

Off the cuff but read this book:
Dear Boy: The Life of Keith Moon.

Proper Rock Star, lived some life that's what you want to see, hear.

Not some fucking Coldplay,  Mumford and Sons shite.
MrPorkandbean

Posts: 1


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 PM »
Ozzy Osbourne is a mildly talented man who has made vast amounts of money that doesn't mirror the talent on offer. He was booted out of Sabbath for unprofessionalism on many occasions. And at one point looked to be heading for a semi detached in Solihull. However, a string of events occurred, not least, the fact he got involved with one of the biggest mafia men in Don Arden, who resurrected his career. The rest is history as they say. But if financial income is a test to the talent we own, then Ozzy Osbourne proves that is bullshit. And if he cant understand why he got to 69, and other mere mortals give up at 65 then try the equation of money. If I had the money and lifestyle this idiot has had, then just maybe I would live to beyond 65.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:03:40 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:35:12 PM
Ozzy Osbourne is a mildly talented man who has made vast amounts of money that doesn't mirror the talent on offer. He was booted out of Sabbath for unprofessionalism on many occasions. And at one point looked to be heading for a semi detached in Solihull. However, a string of events occurred, not least, the fact he got involved with one of the biggest mafia men in Don Arden, who resurrected his career. The rest is history as they say. But if financial income is a test to the talent we own, then Ozzy Osbourne proves that is bullshit. And if he cant understand why he got to 69, and other mere mortals give up at 65 then try the equation of money. If I had the money and lifestyle this idiot has had, then just maybe I would live to beyond 65.

It's mad as He was very pally with Ward, yet Bill wasn't on the last tour.
The Band or their genre are not music I was ever into.
There's only ever two types of Music good & shit.
The Yanks being pioneers of this Jazz, Blues, Soul et al.
Maybe the point I'm making is they 'Invent' it their counterparts don't get it, we do captialise it and they buy it back (Acid house rave being a fine example).
Music this day's is dire.
One thing is true though for example.
The Sex Pistols changed the face of Music in this country.
Forward year's later Simon Cowell reversed that.
After My long winded whine yes, Sabbath were working Class Lad's.
The British Music industry is full of people that would claim to be like them.
In Layman's terms all band's are a gang and when they have fuck all they give it their all, first albums are always a good pointer.
Then they get there and there's no struggle.
It's like that silly cunt Nichols who always wanted to be Mark E Smith, never going to happen.
Total embarrassment to the area.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:34:12 AM »
Personally for Me you've got to live the Life, grab people or go and drive a bus or something else mediocre it's all about making people feel alive.
There's no Band's now that do that.
The Libertines were a breath of fresh air and no matter what people think of Doherty he's up there with the best of Lyricists the best since The Clash.
Get up there and do it.
As Lemmy once said:
"I gave my life to Rock n Roll . . And it gave Me My Life"
Atomic Dog
Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:35:23 AM »
🤔
https://youtu.be/1oCmsho0Nzo
