Ozzy Osbourne is a mildly talented man who has made vast amounts of money that doesn't mirror the talent on offer. He was booted out of Sabbath for unprofessionalism on many occasions. And at one point looked to be heading for a semi detached in Solihull. However, a string of events occurred, not least, the fact he got involved with one of the biggest mafia men in Don Arden, who resurrected his career. The rest is history as they say. But if financial income is a test to the talent we own, then Ozzy Osbourne proves that is bullshit. And if he cant understand why he got to 69, and other mere mortals give up at 65 then try the equation of money. If I had the money and lifestyle this idiot has had, then just maybe I would live to beyond 65.
It's mad as He was very pally with Ward, yet Bill wasn't on the last tour.
The Band or their genre are not music I was ever into.
There's only ever two types of Music good & shit.
The Yanks being pioneers of this Jazz, Blues, Soul et al.
Maybe the point I'm making is they 'Invent' it their counterparts don't get it, we do captialise it and they buy it back (Acid house rave being a fine example).
Music this day's is dire.
One thing is true though for example.
The Sex Pistols changed the face of Music in this country.
Forward year's later Simon Cowell reversed that.
After My long winded whine yes, Sabbath were working Class Lad's.
The British Music industry is full of people that would claim to be like them.
In Layman's terms all band's are a gang and when they have fuck all they give it their all, first albums are always a good pointer.
Then they get there and there's no struggle.
It's like that silly cunt Nichols who always wanted to be Mark E Smith, never going to happen.
Total embarrassment to the area.