Atomic Dog
I think she managed a few bands and her old fella was minted.......
Correct Don Arden apparently She was a bit of a 'Wild Child' and met Ozzy in a cell, when they were locked up and when He was at his finest.
One thing You can't deny about John is he's comedy gold, lived a Life of what some of the people on here could only dream of.
Give this a listen, pure Gold:https://youtu.be/FLQDZTio1hk
Steve Jones is class too Has some good guests on.
The one with Paul Stanley is certainly an eye opener.
Atomic Dog
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.
His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.
The same Peter Grant was allegedly going to be hired to sort The Stone Roses out.
Atomic Dog
Thats him. A proper naughty fella he was....
Off the cuff but read this book:
Dear Boy: The Life of Keith Moon.
Proper Rock Star, lived some life that's what you want to see, hear.
Not some fucking Coldplay, Mumford and Sons shite.
