July 03, 2020, 06:32:05 PM
SHARON OSBORNE ?
Topic: SHARON OSBORNE ? (Read 236 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 867
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
on:
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
TELL ME HOW SHE MADE HER MONEY APART FROM OPENING HER LEGS FOR A BRUMMIE WHO COULD SING 👍
WITHOUT HIM SHE'D BE FUCK ALL STILL LIVING IN FUCKING WALLSALL 👍
HOW THE FUCK DARE SHE SLAG A FUCKING GREAT BLOKE WHO IS DEAD AND NOT HERE TO DEFEND HIMSELF THE EVIL FUCKING SLAG 👎😠👎
FUCKING FUMING HERE LIKE WITH ALL THIS SHIT 😠
I HOPE SHE GETS FUCKING HIT BY A GREYHOUND BUS 👍😠👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/sharon-osbourne-fumes-creepy-john-22295391?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:42:01 PM »
I think she managed a few bands and her old fella was minted.......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 867
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:46:10 PM »
FUCKING HAGGERED OLD COW WANT'S PUTTING IN AN EARLY FUCKING GRAVE 👍😠👍
HER FAT FUCKING PAIR OF KIDS ARE A WALKING FUCKING MESS TOO. 👍
IT'S HARD TO TELL WHICH ONES THE MALE AND WHICH ONES THE FUCKING FEMALE. 👎
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:46:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:46:10 PM
FUCKING HAGGERED OLD COW WANT'S PUTTING IN AN EARLY FUCKING GRAVE 👍😠👍
HER FAT FUCKING PAIR OF KIDS ARE A WALKING FUCKING MESS TOO. 👍
IT'S HARD TO TELL WHICH ONES THE MALE AND WHICH ONES THE FUCKING FEMALE. 👎
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 330
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:49:50 PM »
Yeah her dad was Don Arden - concert promoter in the 60's who ripped most of his acts off and send round hired muscle if anyone complained.
Come from a long line of cunts so this behaviour is no surprise.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:51:15 PM »
Thats him. A proper naughty fella he was....
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 049
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:52:18 PM »
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him
"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?
Well, I never!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 159
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:52:18 PM
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him
"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?
Well, I never!
Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 330
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:03:33 PM »
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.
His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 049
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:02:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:52:18 PM
Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him
"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?
Well, I never!
Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member
Obviously not - if I were i'd be terrified to make such a statement.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 471
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:12:09 PM »
She's a grotesque cunt and I hope she dies in pain.
There.
I said what needed to be said.
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 490
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:17:21 PM »
Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry,
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 843
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 03:03:33 PM
He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.
His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt.
To be fair to them, dealing with turns is like herding cats. Give Spinal Tap another watch.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 867
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:27:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:12:09 PM
She's a grotesque cunt and I hope she dies in pain.
There.
I said what needed to be said.
I RECKON A GREYHOUND BUS MIGHT JUST DO THAT 👍😂👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 662
Re: SHARON OSBORNE ?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:12:58 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 03:17:21 PM
Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry,
YOU LEAVE MAYALL
RIGHT
OUT OF THIS !!!
