LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 867



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 867I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... SHARON OSBORNE ? « on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »



WITHOUT HIM SHE'D BE FUCK ALL STILL LIVING IN FUCKING WALLSALL 👍



HOW THE FUCK DARE SHE SLAG A FUCKING GREAT BLOKE WHO IS DEAD AND NOT HERE TO DEFEND HIMSELF THE EVIL FUCKING SLAG 👎😠👎



FUCKING FUMING HERE LIKE WITH ALL THIS SHIT 😠



I HOPE SHE GETS FUCKING HIT BY A GREYHOUND BUS 👍😠👍

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/sharon-osbourne-fumes-creepy-john-22295391?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main

TELL ME HOW SHE MADE HER MONEY APART FROM OPENING HER LEGS FOR A BRUMMIE WHO COULD SING 👍WITHOUT HIM SHE'D BE FUCK ALL STILL LIVING IN FUCKING WALLSALL 👍HOW THE FUCK DARE SHE SLAG A FUCKING GREAT BLOKE WHO IS DEAD AND NOT HERE TO DEFEND HIMSELF THE EVIL FUCKING SLAG 👎😠👎FUCKING FUMING HERE LIKE WITH ALL THIS SHIT 😠I HOPE SHE GETS FUCKING HIT BY A GREYHOUND BUS 👍😠👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 979





Posts: 1 979 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:42:01 PM » I think she managed a few bands and her old fella was minted....... Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 867



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 867I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:10 PM » FUCKING HAGGERED OLD COW WANT'S PUTTING IN AN EARLY FUCKING GRAVE 👍😠👍



HER FAT FUCKING PAIR OF KIDS ARE A WALKING FUCKING MESS TOO. 👍



IT'S HARD TO TELL WHICH ONES THE MALE AND WHICH ONES THE FUCKING FEMALE. 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 330





Posts: 5 330 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:49:50 PM »



Come from a long line of cunts so this behaviour is no surprise. Yeah her dad was Don Arden - concert promoter in the 60's who ripped most of his acts off and send round hired muscle if anyone complained.Come from a long line of cunts so this behaviour is no surprise. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 159





Posts: 42 159 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:02:50 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:52:18 PM



"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?



Well, I never!



Checked him out on wiki as i'd never heard of him"Born into a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, Manchester." well imagine my shock, a jew - ripping people off in the entertainment industry!?Well, I never!







Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member Are you SURE youre not a Labour Party member Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 330





Posts: 5 330 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:03:33 PM » He was invloved with Black Sabbath which is where she no doubt met Ozzie.



His sidekick Peter Grant managed Led Zep. He was another cunt. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 471







Posts: 14 471 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:12:09 PM » She's a grotesque cunt and I hope she dies in pain.



There.



I said what needed to be said. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 490





Posts: 2 490 Re: SHARON OSBORNE ? « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:17:21 PM » Amazing how many talentless cunts make a living in the entertainment indudtry, Logged