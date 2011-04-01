Bill Buxton

Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given. « on: Today at 01:58:05 PM » Fortunately I still believe he will save us from the drop. I think we will get at least two more wins ,but probably three, with at least one draw. I guess about eight points making 52 in total. He now has had three games to assess this squad. They are possibly one of the worst squad of players Boro have ever had. I would like to see every high earner off the books before next season starts. Gibson needs to admit to himself that since Eindohven he has messed up. As you know,I would like him to sell up and bugger off.

Unfotrunately I can't imagine anyone in their right mind wanting to invest in a football club given the state of the club and football in general. I suspect that there are a lot of clubs about to do a Wigan Athletic so maybe Gibson has his uses after all, if he can keep Boro from the dreaded administration. Maybe he has learnt a lesson and will now start seeking advice from much wiser heads.Somehow I doubt it. Anyway I think it will be Championship again next season. We will be pretty mediocre, but it's still better than being in League One. Gibson should reflect that he could easily have brought Boro back to where he found it when he took over.It would be nice if at the end of the season he truly engaged with the fans about his performance and what he plans to do for the future.No more wall of silence.