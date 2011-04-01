Welcome,
July 03, 2020, 03:09:04 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
Author
Topic: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given. (Read 56 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 391
Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
on:
Today
at 01:58:05 PM »
Fortunately I still believe he will save us from the drop. I think we will get at least two more wins ,but probably three, with at least one draw. I guess about eight points making 52 in total. He now has had three games to assess this squad. They are possibly one of the worst squad of players Boro have ever had. I would like to see every high earner off the books before next season starts. Gibson needs to admit to himself that since Eindohven he has messed up. As you know,I would like him to sell up and bugger off.
Unfotrunately I can't imagine anyone in their right mind wanting to invest in a football club given the state of the club and football in general. I suspect that there are a lot of clubs about to do a Wigan Athletic so maybe Gibson has his uses after all, if he can keep Boro from the dreaded administration. Maybe he has learnt a lesson and will now start seeking advice from much wiser heads.Somehow I doubt it. Anyway I think it will be Championship again next season. We will be pretty mediocre, but it's still better than being in League One. Gibson should reflect that he could easily have brought Boro back to where he found it when he took over.It would be nice if at the end of the season he truly engaged with the fans about his performance and what he plans to do for the future.No more wall of silence.
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 179
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:06:45 PM »
Three games?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 391
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:10:42 PM »
Possibly three but more likely two.
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 179
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:12:47 PM »
So which is it?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 391
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:16:12 PM »
Very difficult to say.Its all down to Warnock. We will just have to wait and see.
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 179
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:17:47 PM »
Thanks for clearing that up for us
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:18:23 PM »
Millwall and Sheff Wed away i cant see us getting anything there tbh,Cardiff will beat us. Reading,QPR and Bristol City i cant call. Its going to be a proper struggle but C'MON BORO
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 391
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:28:27 PM »
I think we will beat Reading and QPR. Draws with Millwall and Sheffield Wed.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 049
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:03:21 PM »
Don't Wigan get -15 points for going to Administration?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 034
Re: Warnock must now know what a Herculean task he has been given.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:05:41 PM »
-12 I think.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
