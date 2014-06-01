Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 997





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 997Pack o cunts Hamilton - Coming out? « on: Yesterday at 12:14:15 PM »



Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?



What a knob he has turned into







He has to be getting ready to come out of the closet?Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?What a knob he has turned into Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 724





Posts: 724 Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:25:12 PM »



Not sure how true that is.



I heard that he was getting hammered by Ainsley Harriet.Not sure how true that is. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 769





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 769Once in every lifetime Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:13:14 PM » he's been privileged since he was a kid coming through the ranks of racing.





He's an arrogant cunt Logged Glory Glory Man United

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 104





Posts: 104 Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:13:56 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:14:15 PM



Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?



What a knob he has turned into









He has to be getting ready to come out of the closet?Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?What a knob he has turned into

To be fair. He has always been a knob. To be fair. He has always been a knob. Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 019





Posts: 2 019 Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:22:07 PM » Even Joshua has kept his trap shut lately but there is something defo not right with Hamilton....The Mercedes car is now black not silver Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 488







Posts: 14 488 Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:19:37 PM »



Always has been.



He is an utter tool.Always has been. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 997





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 997Pack o cunts Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:33:38 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 338





WLM





Posts: 338WLM Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:41:13 PM » He is a pure cock.



If people already didnt think he was a wanker they do now Logged WLM

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 997





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 997Pack o cunts Re: Hamilton - Coming out? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:23:59 PM »



https://www.gay-or-straight.com/Lewis%20Hamilton







On same site Sean Dyche is 94% Gay - so its all evidence based!



There is no doubt....On same site Sean Dyche is 94% Gay - so its all evidence based! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:27 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018