Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 03, 2020, 01:23:38 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hamilton - Coming out?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hamilton - Coming out? (Read 83 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 986
Pack o cunts
Hamilton - Coming out?
«
on:
Today
at 12:14:15 PM »
He has to be getting ready to come out of the closet?
Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?
What a knob he has turned into
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 701
Re: Hamilton - Coming out?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:12 PM »
I heard that he was getting hammered by Ainsley Harriet.
Not sure how true that is.
Logged
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 383
Re: Hamilton - Coming out?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:05:44 PM »
No straight bloke would of chucked that Nicole Scherzinger out of bed.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 757
Once in every lifetime
Re: Hamilton - Coming out?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:13:14 PM »
he's been privileged since he was a kid coming through the ranks of racing.
He's an arrogant cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 77
Re: Hamilton - Coming out?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:13:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:14:15 PM
He has to be getting ready to come out of the closet?
Why else would he go out of his way to destroy his fan base?
What a knob he has turned into
To be fair. He has always been a knob.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 757
Once in every lifetime
Re: Hamilton - Coming out?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:16:09 PM »
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...