Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 09:36:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: if this does not give you a lift nothing will  (Read 30 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 066



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:13:55 AM »
Absolutely brilliant

https://twitter.com/Theia32314852/status/1278735361775190016
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 335


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:28:39 AM »
Excellent

But in the current climate I prefer to see this...

http://9gag.com/gag/apGLYVn?ref=fb.s&fbclid=IwAR2WsSzi6EDNgpf5FeBojbStSigU55iopI3T1Sszt174INmIEeasH5YusR0
Logged
WLM
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 066



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:49 AM »
Double lift  :alf: :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 