News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: JOHN WAYNE !!!  (Read 464 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 665



« on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 AM »
                      oleary
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 057


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:56:20 AM »
Call me old fashioned, but I like my women without  a penis.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
thicko
Posts: 89

Seriously thick...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 684



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 AM »
 monkey
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 665



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:53:50 PM »
 oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:57:57 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM


 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM »
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:11:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺

Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:13:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 843


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:15:37 PM »
Is big leggy!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:15:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!

LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.
Bernie
Posts: 5 330


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:15:37 PM
Is big leggy!

 mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:22:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:15:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!

LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.





Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?  monkey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM »


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:25:51 PM »
Theyre all going to land on top of each other  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:28:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:22:11 PM

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?  monkey

No.  This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).

It even says that in the post.

You thick twat.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:38:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:25:51 PM
Theyre all going to land on top of each other  lost

BET YOU 100 SHEETS THEY DON'T 👍

😂😂😂😂😂
monkeyman
Posts: 9 951


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:12:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK  oleary
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 089



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:12:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK  oleary
Lids dive wrongly? give over. 
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 665



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:50:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎

YERD HAVE EMPTIED THE SEA !!!    mick
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM »
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 665



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM »
BELLY FLOP !!!   mcl
Pile
Posts: 39 933



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.  charles
Don pepe
Posts: 379


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:23:51 PM »
Done all the main dives in my time


Rumours
Speakeasy
Just jis
Top deck
Bongo

You name it ive done it
CapsDave
Posts: 5 038


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:57:40 PM »
Fat Katz?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:01:25 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:16:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.  charles

A MAN OF MY CALIBRE WOULD NEVER HAVE TOO  😎😎😎
Don pepe
Posts: 379


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:01:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:57:40 PM
Fat Katz?

Sounds more like a Matty hang out
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:57:40 PM
Fat Katz?

Nah.... but I know someone who has tried that.

 mcl
BoroPE
Posts: 2 336


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:03:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍

Your starting to sound like Smalltown.  mick
