JOHN WAYNE !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 AM »

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:53:50 PM »

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM » I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍



IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍



LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM »



CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎



ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:25:51 PM » Theyre all going to land on top of each other

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:28:32 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:22:11 PM

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?

No. This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).



It even says that in the post.



You thick twat.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM » I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎



BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍



THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM » BELLY FLOP !!!

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎



BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍



THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍

Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.

Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:23:51 PM » Done all the main dives in my time





Rumours

Speakeasy

Just jis

Top deck

Bongo



You name it ive done it