Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 04, 2020, 02:28:39 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JOHN WAYNE !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: JOHN WAYNE !!! (Read 464 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 665
JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:11 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 057
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:20 AM »
Call me old fashioned, but I like my women without a penis.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
thicko
Offline
Posts: 89
Seriously thick...
Re: JOHN WAYNE SLEEP!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:39 AM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 684
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:24 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 665
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:53:50 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 159
Re: JOHN WAYNE SLEEP!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:57 PM »
Quote from: thicko on
Yesterday
at 08:14:39 AM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:05:03 PM »
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍
IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍
LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:11:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍
IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍
LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
Sounds amazing.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 159
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍
IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍
LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 843
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:15:37 PM »
Is big leggy!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:15:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍
IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍
LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!
LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 330
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 03:15:37 PM
Is big leggy!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 159
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 03:22:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:15:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍
IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍
LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!
LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.
Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:28 PM »
CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎
ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 159
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:51 PM »
Theyre all going to land on top of each other
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:22:11 PM
Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?
No. This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).
It even says that in the post.
You thick twat.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:04:16 PM by CLEM FANDANGO
»
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:25:51 PM
Theyre all going to land on top of each other
BET YOU 100 SHEETS THEY DON'T 👍
😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 951
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:28 PM
CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎
ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 089
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:12:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:28 PM
CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎
ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK
Lids dive wrongly? give over.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 665
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:28 PM
CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎
ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎
YERD HAVE EMPTIED THE SEA !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:01 PM »
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎
BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍
THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 665
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:44 PM »
BELLY FLOP !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 933
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎
BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍
THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 379
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:51 PM »
Done all the main dives in my time
Rumours
Speakeasy
Just jis
Top deck
Bongo
You name it ive done it
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 038
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:40 PM »
Fat Katz?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:25 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:16:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎
BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍
THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.
A MAN OF MY CALIBRE WOULD NEVER HAVE TOO 😎😎😎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 379
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 06:57:40 PM
Fat Katz?
Sounds more like a Matty hang out
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 06:57:40 PM
Fat Katz?
Nah.... but I know someone who has tried that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 336
Re: JOHN WAYNE !!!
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 02:03:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎
BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍
THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Your starting to sound like Smalltown.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...