July 03, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: JOHN WAYNE !!!  (Read 355 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 662



« on: Today at 07:52:11 AM »
                      oleary
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 049


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:20 AM »
Call me old fashioned, but I like my women without  a penis.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
thicko
Posts: 89

Seriously thick...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 682



« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:24 AM »
 monkey
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 662



« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:50 PM »
 oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:57:57 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Today at 08:14:39 AM


 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 867

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM »
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 471



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺

Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:13:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 843


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:15:37 PM »
Is big leggy!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 471



« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:15:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!

LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.
Bernie
Posts: 5 330


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:15:37 PM
Is big leggy!

 mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:22:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:15:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:13:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:05:03 PM
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺




ARE YOU THE GALLOPING GOURMET OR ALAN FAAAACKING WHICKER?!!

LIDSY IN HAPPIER HAWAIIAN TIMES.





Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?  monkey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 867

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:24:28 PM »


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
El Capitan
Posts: 42 159


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:25:51 PM »
Theyre all going to land on top of each other  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 471



« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:28:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:22:11 PM

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?  monkey

No.  This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).

It even says that in the post.

You thick twat.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 867

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:38:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:51 PM
Theyre all going to land on top of each other  lost

BET YOU 100 SHEETS THEY DON'T 👍

😂😂😂😂😂
monkeyman
Posts: 9 946


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:12:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK  oleary
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 088



« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:18:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:12:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎
DIVE WRONG AND YER WOULD BREAK YER BACK OR NECK  oleary
Lids dive wrongly? give over. 
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 662



« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:50:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:28 PM


CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE  👎😭👎

ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED  😠😠😠👎

YERD HAVE EMPTIED THE SEA !!!    mick
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 867

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:06:01 PM »
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 662



« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:08:44 PM »
BELLY FLOP !!!   mcl
Pile
Posts: 39 933



« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:16:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:06:01 PM
I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎

BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍

THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍
Like you said Lids, you never boast on here.  charles
Don pepe
Posts: 375


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:23:51 PM »
Done all the main dives in my time


Rumours
Speakeasy
Just jis
Top deck
Bongo

You name it ive done it
