Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 662







TMPosts: 15 662 JOHN WAYNE !!! « on: Today at 07:52:11 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 662







TMPosts: 15 662 Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 867



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 867I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM » I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN 👍🍺👍



IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE 👍🍺👍



LOVED IT 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 867



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 867I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:24:28 PM »



CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎



ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎 CUNTS WOULDN'T LET ME HAVE A DIVE 👎😭👎ONLY MEXICANS ALLOWED 😠😠😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 159





Posts: 42 159 Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:25:51 PM » Theyre all going to land on top of each other Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 471







Posts: 14 471 Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:28:32 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:22:11 PM

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?

Is Acapulco a popular resort in Hawaii?

No. This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).



It even says that in the post.



You thick twat. No. This footage is from when he was in Hawaii (a place he has been many many times including when he won the Rusty Water Pipe Masters).It even says that in the post.You thick twat. « Last Edit: Today at 04:04:16 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 867



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 867I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:06:01 PM » I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎



BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍



THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 662







TMPosts: 15 662 Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:08:44 PM » BELLY FLOP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 933







Posts: 39 933 Re: JOHN WAYNE !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:16:41 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:06:01 PM I WOULDN'T BE DOING THAT BACK DIVE 👎



BE DIVING FORWARD... DONE STOCKTON TOP BOARD.... FORUM AND DARLO POOLS AND THAT HIGH ONE AT SCARBOROUGH OUTDOOR POOL 👍



THE TRICK AT LE QUEBRADA IS YOU HAVE TO DIVE WHEN THE WAVES ARE COMING IN OTHERWISE IT WOULD BE TOO SHALLOW AND YOU COULD HIT THE BOTTOM. 👍

Like you said Lids, you never boast on here. Like you said Lids, you never boast on here. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.