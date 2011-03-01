Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 03:08:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: JOHN WAYNE !!!  (Read 162 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 658



View Profile
« on: Today at 07:52:11 AM »
                      oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 049


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:20 AM »
Call me old fashioned, but I like my women without  a penis.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
thicko
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 89

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 682



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:24 AM »
 monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 658



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:50 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 151


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:57:57 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Today at 08:14:39 AM


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 858

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM »
I'VE BEEN TO THE HOTEL LOS FLAMINGOS IN ACAPULCO WHAT HIM AND JOHNNY WEIZMULLER USED TO OWN  👍🍺👍

IT'S RIGHT OPPOSITE LE QUEBRADA WHERE THE FAMOUS CLIFF DIVERS DIVE  👍🍺👍

LOVED IT  👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 