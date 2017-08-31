Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Scared of camels?  (Read 96 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 07:36:15 AM »
https://www.facebook.com/580624032/posts/10156962302609033/

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:49:18 AM »
Is that Towz?  :nige:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:12:14 AM »
I'm not scared of them 
Oldfield
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:08 AM »
More like Towzs reaction to the CPS knocking on his door

 :basil: monkey
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM »
How many kids have I got that I abandoned?
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:25:18 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:22:25 AM
How many kids have I got that I abandoned?

I know i know.... Is it 3???  Whats the prize??...... :like:
