July 03, 2020, 09:36:23 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Scared of camels?
Author
Topic: Scared of camels? (Read 56 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 699
Scared of camels?
«
on:
Today
at 07:36:15 AM »
https://www.facebook.com/580624032/posts/10156962302609033/
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 044
Re: Scared of camels?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:49:18 AM »
Is that Towz?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 557
Re: Scared of camels?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:12:14 AM »
I'm not scared of them
Oldfield
Posts: 824
Re: Scared of camels?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:18:08 AM »
More like Towzs reaction to the CPS knocking on his door
towz
Posts: 8 557
Re: Scared of camels?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:22:25 AM »
How many kids have I got that I abandoned?
