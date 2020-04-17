|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep
Spacker????
Well....that's not cricket is it?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Rodders must be dead .
No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
There is no way on gods green earth Rodders is dead.
I certainly hope he isnt, the fucking crank.
Thought you said I was rodders? Make ya mind up racist rik mayall 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Rodders must be dead .
No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
There is no way on gods green earth Rodders is dead.
I certainly hope he isnt, the fucking crank.
Thought you said I was rodders? Make ya mind up racist rik mayall 👍
Racist, thats a good one. How does that work out when my eldest child who lives in Dubai, is of mixed race? Am I racist to my own child?
Dickhead.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Rodders must be dead .
No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
There is no way on gods green earth Rodders is dead.
I certainly hope he isnt, the fucking crank.
Thought you said I was rodders? Make ya mind up racist rik mayall 👍
Racist, thats a good one. How does that work out when my eldest child who lives in Dubai, is of mixed race? Am I racist to my own child?
Dickhead.
Oooooo I can't be racist I know one 🤫🤫🤫👎👎
If you bump into your gobshite large breasted pal today, ask him why he has shit out of another meet? 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Rodders must be dead .
No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
There is no way on gods green earth Rodders is dead.
I certainly hope he isnt, the fucking crank.
Thought you said I was rodders? Make ya mind up racist rik mayall 👍
Racist, thats a good one. How does that work out when my eldest child who lives in Dubai, is of mixed race? Am I racist to my own child?
Dickhead.
Also this is lies 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
Is it? You got the proof?
That you are a bitter manure fan?
Yes, there is plenty...have a look around this gaff 👍
Where is your village idiot mate? Another meet he hasn't turned upto 🤣🤣🤣👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
What a swerve.......
Best one of 2020
Thanks very much lads 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged