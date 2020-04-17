ZombieNadger

Prince Andrew....
« on: Today at 07:30:41 AM »
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

nekder365

Posts: 1 979 Re: Prince Andrew.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:13 AM » Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM ...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎



Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#....... Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#....... Logged

nekder365

Re: Prince Andrew....
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:52 AM »



Prince Andrews arsehole ................... What goes in and out when the doorbell rings?Prince Andrews arsehole ................... Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Prince Andrew....
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:10:10 PM »
He is not able to sweat.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 758Once in every lifetime Re: Prince Andrew.... « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:20:46 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM ...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎



Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......



Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.

Tommy Cooper

Re: Prince Andrew....
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:31:31 PM »

Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep,,,, Forever