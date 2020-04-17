Welcome,
July 03, 2020, 04:51:05 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Prince Andrew....
Author
Topic: Prince Andrew.... (Read 267 times)
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 82
Prince Andrew....
«
on:
Today
at 07:30:41 AM »
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:28:13 AM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:39:52 AM »
What goes in and out when the doorbell rings?
Prince Andrews arsehole ...................
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 398
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:10:10 PM »
He is not able to sweat.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 758
Once in every lifetime
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:20:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 82
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:31:40 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 758
Once in every lifetime
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:34:12 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 01:31:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:09:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
He got it bad the poor little lamb.......
Logged
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 82
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:29:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:34:12 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 01:31:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
And bitter Manure fans 👍
Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep
Spacker????
Well....that's not cricket is it?
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 219
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:31:31 PM »
Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep,,,, Forever
Logged
just like that
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 82
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:33:53 PM »
Old skool insults 🤣👍
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 819
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Prince Andrew....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:39:12 PM »
Rodders must be dead .
No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
