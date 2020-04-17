Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 04:51:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Prince Andrew....  (Read 266 times)
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 82


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:30:41 AM »
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 979


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:13 AM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 979


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:52 AM »
What goes in and out when the doorbell rings?

Prince Andrews arsehole ................... :chrisk:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 398


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:10:10 PM »
He is not able to sweat.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 758


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:20:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......


Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 82


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:40 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......


Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.

And bitter Manure fans 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 758


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:12 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 01:31:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......


Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.

And bitter Manure fans 👍

Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 979


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:09:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......


Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.

He got it bad the poor little lamb.......
Logged
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 82


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:29:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:34:12 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 01:31:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:20:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:30:41 AM
...I bet he is sweating like village in a pub toilet right now 👎

Lids must of seriously fucked you over at some point for the level of dislike you have for him Rifle......In the words of your favourite song from your favourite movie...#LET IT GO#.......


Rodders is back and he's brought his hatred cowardice for lids back with him.

And bitter Manure fans 👍

Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep

Spacker????

Well....that's not cricket is it?
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Online Online

Posts: 219


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:31:31 PM »

Bitter, fuck off you spacker, shouldn't you be asleep,,,, Forever :wanker:
Logged
just like that
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 82


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:33:53 PM »
Old skool insults 🤣👍
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 819


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:39:12 PM »
Rodders must be dead .

No one would fake a death cos of possible meet ups for a fight on a message board . No one goes Lower than Snitchen and he still appears on an hourly basis .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 