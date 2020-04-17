Welcome,
July 03, 2020, 08:10:15 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 066
sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
on:
Today
at 07:00:22 AM »
date: July 21
cause: Coronavirus (either of or with)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 049
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:50:27 AM »
17th July - tragic fall down prison steps breaking her neck in 3 places. .
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 035
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:17:17 AM »
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 049
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:32:07 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.
"conspiracy nuts"
Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe everything the BBC tells you.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 759
Once in every lifetime
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:35:35 AM »
Suicide July 14th
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 066
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:38:51 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.
conspiracy nut as opposed to blind follower ...
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 035
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:44:04 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 08:32:07 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.
"conspiracy nuts"
Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe everything the BBC tells you.
Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe the BBC when they tell you Epstein is dead.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 559
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:11:44 AM »
All very murky, she'll be dispatched sooner rather than later
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 551
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:35:27 AM »
Not a hope in hell of her ever taking the stand, way way too many powerful people involved.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:12:09 AM »
July 22nd heart attack or alien abduction.........
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 398
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:18:56 PM »
She'll commit Clintonicide before August.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 809
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:54:24 PM »
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 843
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:40:02 PM »
Seems odd that so many people saying Hillary will bump her off. Let's not forget that Epstein died on Trump's watch!
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 07:50:27 AM
17th July - tragic fall down prison steps breaking her neck in 3 places. .
New York, Las Vegas and Baltimore
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:13:35 PM »
July 8th, 7:56pm EST.
She will choke on my ball sack.
ITK.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Offline
Posts: 1 559
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:13:38 PM »
no flappy tits clem you wouldn't
Chunts
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 474
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:18:01 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 04:13:38 PM
no flappy tits clem you wouldn't
Hmmm..... you may have a point..... they are quite tiny.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Offline
Posts: 1 559
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:20:11 PM »
droopy small ones...the worst type
Chunts
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 820
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:25:19 PM »
She's gonna Finger the Majors who have been Fingering the Minors
Be a good few nonces getting worried now ..
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 820
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:28:11 PM »
What goes in and out when the doorbell rings ...... Andrews arsehole
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 378
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:07:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:40:02 PM
Seems odd that so many people saying Hillary will bump her off. Let's not forget that Epstein died on Trump's watch!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 870
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:23:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:18:56 PM
She'll commit Clintonicide before August.
TELL US MORE TERRY 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
