July 03, 2020, 08:10:15 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: sweepstake on the timing and cause of death of Ghislaine Maxwell?  (Read 383 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 066



« on: Today at 07:00:22 AM »
date: July 21

cause: Coronavirus (either of or with)
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 049


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:50:27 AM »
17th July - tragic fall down prison steps breaking her neck in 3 places. .
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 5 035


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:17 AM »
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 049


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:32:07 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.

"conspiracy nuts" 

Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe everything the BBC tells you.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 759


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:35:35 AM »
Suicide July 14th
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 066



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:38:51 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.

conspiracy nut as opposed to blind follower ...

Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 5 035


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:44:04 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:32:07 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:17:17 AM
Im surprised you conspiracy nuts have never went with the Epstein faked death and living on a private island angle.

"conspiracy nuts" 

Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe everything the BBC tells you.


Imagine being so devoid of critical thinking that you believe the BBC when they tell you Epstein is dead.

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Posts: 8 559


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:11:44 AM »
All very murky, she'll be dispatched sooner rather than later
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 551


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:35:27 AM »
Not a hope in hell of her ever taking the stand, way way too many powerful people involved.
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 979


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:12:09 AM »
July 22nd heart attack or alien abduction.........
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 398


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:18:56 PM »
She'll commit Clintonicide before August.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
plazmuh
Posts: 13 809


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:24 PM »
 rava rava rava
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 843


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:40:02 PM »
Seems odd that so many people saying Hillary will bump her off. Let's not forget that Epstein died on Trump's watch!
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 979


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:50:27 AM
17th July - tragic fall down prison steps breaking her neck in 3 places. .

New York, Las Vegas and Baltimore  :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:13:35 PM »
July 8th, 7:56pm EST.

She will choke on my ball sack.

ITK.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 559



« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:13:38 PM »
no flappy tits clem you wouldn't   :nige:
Logged
Chunts
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 474



« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:18:01 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 04:13:38 PM
no flappy tits clem you wouldn't   :nige:

Hmmm..... you may have a point..... they are quite tiny.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 559



« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:20:11 PM »
droopy small ones...the worst type  :steptoe:
Logged
Chunts
sockets
Welch
Posts: 820


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:25:19 PM »
She's gonna Finger the Majors who have been Fingering the Minors


Be a good few nonces getting worried now ..
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Posts: 820


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:28:11 PM »
What goes in and out when the doorbell rings  ......  Andrews arsehole
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
Posts: 378


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:07:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:40:02 PM
Seems odd that so many people saying Hillary will bump her off. Let's not forget that Epstein died on Trump's watch!

 souey :meltdown:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 870

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:23:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:18:56 PM
She'll commit Clintonicide before August.

TELL US MORE TERRY  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
