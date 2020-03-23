LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 858



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 858I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... LiVARpool.... « on: Today at 06:17:59 AM » GIVEN A FOOTBALL LESSON LAST NIGHT 👍👍👍



ESPECIALLY THAT FIRST HALF..... THAT PASSING 👍



WAS EMBARRASSING FOR THE BIN DIPPERS 👍👍👍🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 658







TMPosts: 15 658 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:44:08 AM » GET BACK TO SLEEP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 374





Posts: 1 374 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:39 AM » Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.



Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.



Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again. Logged

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 80





Posts: 80 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:29 AM » I'm not getting the hate for Liverpool 🤷‍♂️



They have been outstanding for two seasons now and Klopp oozes class and humility unlike many of his peers.



I'm no scouse lover, but you can't argue with their football it has been breathtaking at times this season. If you can't appreciate what they are doing, then that is a shame for you.



Klopp, what a guy 👍 Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 758





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 758Once in every lifetime Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:01 AM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 07:02:39 AM Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.



Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.



Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.



When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again Logged Glory Glory Man United

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 066







Posts: 9 066 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:45:59 AM » Liverpool should be more professional to the end of the season given the amount at stake for other clubs fighting for survival and pushing for Europe. That assumes they took their foot of the peddle as opposed to running out of luck against City. Logged

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 80





Posts: 80 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:55:27 AM » Fucking hell...they were probably on the piss for 2 days 👍



To quote betty bitchtits.



SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON HERE!!!!!!! Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 858



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 858I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:01:47 AM »



AND I'VE ALREADY CAUGHT A FEW WHOPPERS 👍😂😂😂👍







👍😎👍🎣🎣🎣 FUCKING NOT EVEN 9 0 CLOCK YET 😎AND I'VE ALREADY CAUGHT A FEW WHOPPERS 👍😂😂😂👍👍😎👍🎣🎣🎣 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 374





Posts: 1 374 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:47 AM » knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.



Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 682







Posts: 14 682 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:56 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:34:01 AM Quote from: dixieland on Today at 07:02:39 AM Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.



Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.



Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.







When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again

When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again

They have been very spasmodic in their accumulation of trophies over the years They have been very spasmodic in their accumulation of trophies over the years Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 658







TMPosts: 15 658 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:10:51 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 682







Posts: 14 682 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:14:12 AM » Middlesbrough Football Club Honours list





Football League First Division/Premier League

19 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920



Football League Second Division

4 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162



Lancashire League

1 189293



FA Cup

7 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006



League Cup

8 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012



FA Community/Charity Shield[a]

15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)



Sheriff of London Charity Shield

1 1906



Football League Super Cup

1 198586



European Cup/UEFA Champions League

6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019



UEFA Cup

3 1973, 1976, 2001



UEFA Super Cup

4 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019



FIFA Club World Cup

1 2019

Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 758





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 758Once in every lifetime Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:20:08 AM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:02:47 AM knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.



Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he.



Aye like the same Europa cup yous were trying to win just a few short years ago.....



Lets pray yous dont fall out of the champions league like you did in 2010, it took you 7 seasons to get back to the CL...

Aye like the same Europa cup yous were trying to win just a few short years ago.....Lets pray yous dont fall out of the champions league like you did in 2010, it took you 7 seasons to get back to the CL... Logged Glory Glory Man United

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 931







Posts: 39 931 Re: LiVARpool.... « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:22:44 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:14:12 AM Middlesbrough Football Club Honours list





Football League First Division/Premier League

19 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920



Football League Second Division

4 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162



Lancashire League

1 189293



FA Cup

7 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006



League Cup

8 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012



FA Community/Charity Shield[a]

15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)



Sheriff of London Charity Shield

1 1906



Football League Super Cup

1 198586



European Cup/UEFA Champions League

6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019



UEFA Cup

3 1973, 1976, 2001



UEFA Super Cup

4 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019



FIFA Club World Cup

1 2019



Not a bad scoop for a club the size of Boro. Not a bad scoop for a club the size of Boro. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.