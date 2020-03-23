Welcome,
July 03, 2020, 03:08:53 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
LiVARpool....
Topic: LiVARpool.... (Read 216 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 858
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
LiVARpool....
«
on:
Today
at 06:17:59 AM »
GIVEN A FOOTBALL LESSON LAST NIGHT 👍👍👍
ESPECIALLY THAT FIRST HALF..... THAT PASSING 👍
WAS EMBARRASSING FOR THE BIN DIPPERS 👍👍👍🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 658
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:44:08 AM »
GET BACK TO SLEEP !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 374
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:02:39 AM »
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.
Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.
Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 80
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:09:29 AM »
I'm not getting the hate for Liverpool 🤷♂️
They have been outstanding for two seasons now and Klopp oozes class and humility unlike many of his peers.
I'm no scouse lover, but you can't argue with their football it has been breathtaking at times this season. If you can't appreciate what they are doing, then that is a shame for you.
Klopp, what a guy 👍
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 758
Once in every lifetime
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:34:01 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on
Today
at 07:02:39 AM
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.
Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.
Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.
When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 066
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:45:59 AM »
Liverpool should be more professional to the end of the season given the amount at stake for other clubs fighting for survival and pushing for Europe. That assumes they took their foot of the peddle as opposed to running out of luck against City.
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 80
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:55:27 AM »
Fucking hell...they were probably on the piss for 2 days 👍
To quote betty bitchtits.
SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON HERE!!!!!!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 858
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:01:47 AM »
FUCKING NOT EVEN 9 0 CLOCK YET 😎
AND I'VE ALREADY CAUGHT A FEW WHOPPERS 👍😂😂😂👍
👍😎👍🎣🎣🎣
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 374
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:02:47 AM »
knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.
Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 682
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:08:56 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:34:01 AM
Quote from: dixieland on
Today
at 07:02:39 AM
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.
Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.
Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.
When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again
They have been very spasmodic in their accumulation of trophies over the years
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 658
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:10:51 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 682
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:14:12 AM »
Middlesbrough Football Club Honours list
Football League First Division/Premier League
19 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920
Football League Second Division
4 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162
Lancashire League
1 189293
FA Cup
7 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006
League Cup
8 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012
FA Community/Charity Shield[a]
15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield
1 1906
Football League Super Cup
1 198586
European Cup/UEFA Champions League
6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
UEFA Cup
3 1973, 1976, 2001
UEFA Super Cup
4 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
FIFA Club World Cup
1 2019
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 758
Once in every lifetime
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:20:08 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on
Today
at 09:02:47 AM
knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.
Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he.
Aye like the same Europa cup yous were trying to win just a few short years ago.....
Lets pray yous dont fall out of the champions league like you did in 2010, it took you 7 seasons to get back to the CL...
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 931
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:14:12 AM
Middlesbrough Football Club Honours list
Football League First Division/Premier League
19 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920
Football League Second Division
4 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162
Lancashire League
1 189293
FA Cup
7 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006
League Cup
8 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012
FA Community/Charity Shield[a]
15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield
1 1906
Football League Super Cup
1 198586
European Cup/UEFA Champions League
6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
UEFA Cup
3 1973, 1976, 2001
UEFA Super Cup
4 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
FIFA Club World Cup
1 2019
Not a bad scoop for a club the size of Boro.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 979
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:38:05 PM »
Anybody else think Rik and Dixie should get a room and just make up??...
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 452
Re: LiVARpool....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:05:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 02:38:05 PM
Anybody else think Rik and Dixie should get a room and just make up??...
That's a challenging wank.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
