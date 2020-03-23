Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: LiVARpool....  (Read 216 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 858

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:17:59 AM »
GIVEN A FOOTBALL LESSON LAST NIGHT 👍👍👍

ESPECIALLY THAT FIRST HALF..... THAT PASSING  👍

WAS EMBARRASSING FOR THE BIN DIPPERS  👍👍👍🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 658



« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:44:08 AM »
GET BACK TO SLEEP !!!   
Logged
dixieland
Posts: 1 374


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:39 AM »
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.

Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.

Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 80


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:29 AM »
I'm not getting the hate for Liverpool 🤷‍♂️

They have been outstanding for two seasons now and Klopp oozes class and humility unlike many of his peers.

I'm no scouse lover, but you can't argue with their football it has been breathtaking at times this season. If you can't appreciate what they are doing, then that is a shame for you.

Klopp, what a guy 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 758


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:01 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 07:02:39 AM
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.

Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.

Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.

When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 066



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:45:59 AM »
Liverpool should be more professional to the end of the season given the amount at stake for other clubs fighting for survival and pushing for Europe. That assumes they took their foot of the peddle as opposed to running out of luck against City.
Logged
ZombieNadger
Posts: 80


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:55:27 AM »
Fucking hell...they were probably on the piss for 2 days 👍

To quote betty bitchtits.

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON HERE!!!!!!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 858

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:01:47 AM »
FUCKING NOT EVEN 9 0 CLOCK YET  😎

AND I'VE ALREADY CAUGHT A FEW WHOPPERS  👍😂😂😂👍



👍😎👍🎣🎣🎣
Logged
dixieland
Posts: 1 374


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:47 AM »
knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.

Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 682



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:56 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:34:01 AM
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 07:02:39 AM
Don't worry Trotsky, It'll be forgot about by the time the team bus parade celebrations start showing off the three MAJOR trophies won this season COVID permitting.

Premier league won with still 7 games to go. Even the Liverpool greats of the eighties never achieved that one. Guess it's gives the two biggest spenders in premiership history being the two Manchester clubs something to try to beat.

Everyone wanting to knock Liverpool off their perch again.



When Liverpool get knocked off their perch, it takes them thirty years to get back on the fucking thing again

 mcl They have been very spasmodic in their accumulation of trophies over the years
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 658



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:10:51 AM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 682



« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:14:12 AM »
Middlesbrough Football Club Honours list


Football League First Division/Premier League
19  190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920 

Football League Second Division
4  189394, 189596, 190405, 196162 

Lancashire League
1  189293 

FA Cup
7  1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006 

League Cup
8  1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012 

FA Community/Charity Shield[a]
15  1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared) 

Sheriff of London Charity Shield
1  1906 

Football League Super Cup
1  198586 

European Cup/UEFA Champions League
6  1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 

UEFA Cup
3  1973, 1976, 2001 

UEFA Super Cup
4  1977, 2001, 2005, 2019 

FIFA Club World Cup
1  2019 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 758


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:20:08 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:02:47 AM
knocked off their perch?- Manure 8 years & counting since last title win with a generation of London fans not seen Manure lift a premier league title or champions league.

Guess the Europa league latter stages will have to suffice now- he he he he he.

Aye like the same Europa cup yous were trying to win just a few short years ago.....

Lets pray yous dont fall out of the champions league like you did in 2010, it took you 7 seasons to get back to the CL...
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
Posts: 39 931



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:22:44 PM »
Not a bad scoop for a club the size of Boro.
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 979


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:38:05 PM »
Anybody else think Rik and Dixie should get a room and just make up??... :like: :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 452



« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:05:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:38:05 PM
Anybody else think Rik and Dixie should get a room and just make up??... :like: :like:

That's a challenging wank.
Logged
