Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 02, 2020, 11:38:00 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!! (Read 103 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 647
WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:10:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 944
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:11:22 PM »
WATCHING YOU
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 409
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:12:50 PM »
MIND HOW YOU GO!!!!
BEER ME MONKEY 🐒 🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 647
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:15:05 PM »
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:21:57 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 944
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:23:03 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:12:50 PM
MIND HOW YOU GO!!!!
BEER ME MONKEY 🐒 🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 148
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:25:27 PM »
Is TM in Hawaii???
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 647
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:25:59 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 748
Once in every lifetime
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:33:57 PM »
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.
Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 944
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:37:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:25:27 PM
Is TM in Hawaii???
YES HE DROVE IN HIS CAR WITH HIS STEAM IRON FROM ARGOS I HOPE HE DOESN'T IRON HIS CRIMPOLENE PANTS
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 409
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:37:39 PM »
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠
SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻
BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
headset
Online
Posts: 508
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:45:57 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠
SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻
BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board...
Logged
Skinz
Online
Posts: 2 315
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:46:06 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠
SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻
BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
"Alexa, can you play me Giant step by the retards?"
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 748
Once in every lifetime
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:50:39 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 10:45:57 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠
SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻
BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board...
I feel for ya lad, i really do.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 647
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:56:47 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:33:57 PM
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.
Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.
WHEN IS IT AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 508
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:00:01 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:50:39 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 10:45:57 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠
SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻
BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board...
I feel for ya lad, i really do.
A bet you do...no pun intended... have a couple of pints...
..
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 748
Once in every lifetime
Re: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:31:31 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:56:47 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:33:57 PM
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.
Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.
WHEN IS IT AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ???
To looneys on here, never.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...