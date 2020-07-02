Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW ??? !!!  (Read 102 times)
Tortured_Mind
Today at 10:10:04 PM
:pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:22 PM
WATCHING YOU  :jowo1:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:12:50 PM
MIND HOW YOU GO!!!!

BEER ME MONKEY 🐒 🍺🍻🍺🍻
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:05 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:23:03 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:12:50 PM
MIND HOW YOU GO!!!!

BEER ME MONKEY 🐒 🍺🍻🍺🍻
  mcl
El Capitan
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:25:27 PM
Is TM in Hawaii???
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:25:59 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #7 on: Today at 10:33:57 PM
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.

Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:30 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:25:27 PM
Is TM in Hawaii???
Is TM in Hawaii???
YES HE DROVE IN HIS CAR WITH HIS STEAM IRON FROM ARGOS  I HOPE HE DOESN'T IRON HIS CRIMPOLENE PANTS  oleary
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠

SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻

BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
headset
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:45:57 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠

SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻

BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻


 I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board... souey
Skinz
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:46:06 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠

SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻

BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻

"Alexa, can you play me Giant step by the retards?"
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #12 on: Today at 10:50:39 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:45:57 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠

SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻

BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻


 I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board... souey


I feel for ya lad, i really do.
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #13 on: Today at 10:56:47 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:33:57 PM
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.

Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.

WHEN IS IT AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ???   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:00:01 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:50:39 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:45:57 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:37:39 PM
C.D... GRANDAD 🤠

SPOTIFY IS THE WAY NOW RIK LAD 👻

BEER ME RIK KID🍺🍻🍺🍻


 I've just got to grips with Tick Tok.....oh well back to the drawing board... souey


I feel for ya lad, i really do.

A bet you do...no pun intended... have a couple of pints... :beer: :beer:.. jc
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #15 on: Today at 11:31:31 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:56:47 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:33:57 PM
Sat in my recording studio, working on getting my cd in to production.

Need sleep, but this cd must be done in 2 weeks.

WHEN IS IT AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ???   oleary


To looneys on here, never.
Glory Glory Man United
