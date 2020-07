Pile

Online



Posts: 39 929







Posts: 39 929 Should have won that « on: Today at 07:00:58 PM » The ref was terrible but so were Hull, once again we showed no killer instinct. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 980





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 980Pack o cunts Re: Should have won that « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:25 PM » Our crosses are pathetic



Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 064





Posts: 2 064 Re: Should have won that « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:58 PM » When you have a striker that does jackshit for 70 minutes, what do you expect.



Game was like head tennis Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 623







Posts: 10 623 Re: Should have won that « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:04:26 PM »



We were awful when Djed & Roberts had to be taken off. We're now right in the shitter.





Conceding that goal at the end was embarrassing. Four of their mob grouped at the back with only Marvin near them & he wasn't even looking.We were awful when Djed & Roberts had to be taken off. We're now right in the shitter. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 938





Posts: 9 938 Re: Should have won that « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:05:14 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:00:58 PM The ref was terrible but so were Hull, once again we showed no killer instinct.

WE ARE SHITE AND WHEN YOU HAVE THE LIABILITY IN DEFENCE FUCKING FRIEND 9 TIMES OUT OF TEN HE FUCKS UP IN EVERY GAME HE PLAYS ITS GOING TO THE WIRE I HOPE WARNOCK CAN DO IT WE ARE SHITE AND WHEN YOU HAVE THE LIABILITY IN DEFENCE FUCKING FRIEND 9 TIMES OUT OF TEN HE FUCKS UP IN EVERY GAME HE PLAYSITS GOING TO THE WIRE I HOPE WARNOCK CAN DO IT Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 623







Posts: 10 623 Re: Should have won that « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:10:00 PM »



Where the fuck has the Prediction League thread gone?





Steve can fuck off deleting my threads.Where the fuck has the Prediction League thread gone? Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 10 087







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 087 Re: Should have won that « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:43:59 PM » We never looked like winning it' their keeper had fuck-all to do all game' we are a fucking woeful team and nowt's going to change this season or next. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.