Pile

Posts: 39 930 Shocking ref « on: Yesterday at 05:11:03 PM » No card for the penack and their player fouled ours for their free kick.



Twat

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 623 Re: Shocking ref « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:46 PM » Bizarre as fuck. He loves blowing the whistle for the slightest thing yet is afraid to get his cards out. Logged

Pile

Posts: 39 930 Re: Shocking ref « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 06:06:46 PM Bizarre as fuck. He loves blowing the whistle for the slightest thing yet is afraid to get his cards out.

Hull are cunts, constantly being niggly and falling over. Blame the ref for allowing it.



Hull are cunts, constantly being niggly and falling over. Blame the ref for allowing it.

As much as I hate cheating, I think if you canít beat them join them.

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 623 Re: Shocking ref « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:16:21 PM » To be fair I think we've been just as bad for it. Coulson did it brilliantly earlier to prevent them getting a cheap corner.



You're right. It's the refs fault for not wisening up to it.

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 699 Re: Shocking ref « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:25:40 PM »



Geoff Eltringham. Last refereed us against Fulham when he gave us nothing all match and bizarrely gave them a penalty in the last minute. There was an investigation into his performance back in 2018.

Ural Quntz



He did something similar a few seasons ago....

nekder365

He was diabolical, foul on Johnson before their free kick. it does need reviewing AGAIN the cheatin' mackam twat......