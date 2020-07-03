Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 03, 2020, 01:19:47 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads.... (Read 247 times)
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 64
Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:01:13 PM »
...taking the knee 👍
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 395
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:23:29 PM »
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 64
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:25:57 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.
In your opinion 👍
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 930
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.
Well said, Terry.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 953
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:47 PM »
Not going well eh Rifle...........
Logged
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 64
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:04 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 05:27:47 PM
Not going well eh Rifle...........
In what way?
We are playing well I think 👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 845
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:57 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 148
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:00 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 05:27:47 PM
Not going well eh Rifle...........
Oh I dont know... he still got a few nibbles 🎣🎣
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 64
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:14 PM »
Stirring the pot of ignorance....and the usual suspects come out.
Lols.
😉
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 395
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:05 PM »
Youre a useful idiot, congratulations.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...