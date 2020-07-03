Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 01:19:47 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Great to see the Boro and Hull lads....  (Read 247 times)
ZombieNadger
« on: Yesterday at 05:01:13 PM »
...taking the knee 👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:29 PM »
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.


In your opinion 👍
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.

Well said, Terry.  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM »
Not going well eh Rifle...........
ZombieNadger
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM
Not going well eh Rifle...........

In what way?

We are playing well I think 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:32:57 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:23:29 PM
Embarrassing sham that is rapidly becoming exposed as completely misguided.



👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:34:00 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM
Not going well eh Rifle...........


Oh I dont know... he still got a few nibbles 🎣🎣
ZombieNadger
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 PM »
Stirring the pot of ignorance....and the usual suspects come out.

Lols.

😉
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 PM »
Youre a useful idiot, congratulations.
