July 02, 2020, 06:31:02 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

TEAM...
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 04:05:20 PM »


👍👍👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:32 PM »
I SEE FUCKING FRIEND STILL IN THE TEAM  :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:55:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:43:32 PM
I SEE FUCKING FRIEND STILL IN THE TEAM  :unlike:

HE'S THE WEAK LINK MATE.... LETS HOPE WARNOCK HAS PUT NEW FIRE IN HIS BELLY  👍

AND A SET OF NEW LEGS  😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:03:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:05:20 PM


👍👍👍


Better than last time, Acko. But you're not quite there yet.


monkey     monkey     monkey
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 06:03:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:05:20 PM


👍👍👍


Better than last time, Acko. But you're not quite there yet.


monkey     monkey     monkey
He will get it eventually.  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:05:20 PM


👍👍👍

Dunno why you bother you thick get...can't even get it right when you don't pretend to be ITK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
Jake Andrews
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 27, 2020, 02:53:15 PM


IT'S RIGHT 👍


Still making me laugh.


    monkey    monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:14:25 PM »
 


Garry Monk picked similar teams to be fair
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:19:12 PM »
Mowbray was far worse for it towards the end. Balls out of a hat.


souey    souey    rava
