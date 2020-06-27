Welcome,
July 02, 2020, 06:30:57 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TEAM...
Author
Topic: TEAM... (Read 140 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 839
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
TEAM...
«
on:
Today
at 04:05:20 PM »
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 927
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:43:32 PM »
I SEE FUCKING FRIEND STILL IN THE TEAM
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 839
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:55:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:43:32 PM
I SEE FUCKING FRIEND STILL IN THE TEAM
HE'S THE WEAK LINK MATE.... LETS HOPE WARNOCK HAS PUT NEW FIRE IN HIS BELLY 👍
AND A SET OF NEW LEGS 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 621
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:03:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:05:20 PM
👍👍👍
Better than last time, Acko. But you're not quite there yet.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 921
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 06:03:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:05:20 PM
👍👍👍
Better than last time, Acko. But you're not quite there yet.
He will get it eventually.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 57
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:09:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:05:20 PM
👍👍👍
Dunno why you bother you thick get...can't even get it right when you don't pretend to be ITK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
Logged
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 621
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:12:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 27, 2020, 02:53:15 PM
IT'S RIGHT 👍
Still making me laugh.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 136
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:14:25 PM »
Garry Monk picked similar teams to be fair
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 621
Re: TEAM...
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:19:12 PM »
Mowbray was far worse for it towards the end. Balls out of a hat.
Logged
