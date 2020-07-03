Welcome,
July 03, 2020, 01:19:42 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
The R rate - where has it gone?
Topic: The R rate - where has it gone? (Read 91 times)
Holgateoldskool
The R rate - where has it gone?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:09:23 PM »
Whats happened to it? Have not seen it quoted recently. Maybe Cummings thought it was too easy to be translated into Rse holes- and hes right!
Itchy_ring
Re: The R rate - where has it gone?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:26 PM »
Someone with some sense has realised it means next to fuck all when the numbers of people who are infected are low
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: The R rate - where has it gone?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:49 PM »
Its not hard to find FFS
Here's some pictures to look at
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12002902/coronavirus-r-rate-below-1-england-creeping-threshold-midlands/
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
