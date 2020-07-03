Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 01:19:42 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

The R rate - where has it gone?
« on: Yesterday at 03:09:23 PM »
Whats happened to it? Have not seen it quoted recently. Maybe Cummings thought it was too easy to be translated into Rse holes- and hes right!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:26 PM »
Someone with some sense has realised it means next to fuck all when the numbers of people who are infected are low
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:41:49 PM »
Its not hard to find FFS

Here's some pictures to look at

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12002902/coronavirus-r-rate-below-1-england-creeping-threshold-midlands/

 
