July 03, 2020
Topic: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 01:43:34 PM
COZ THE SILLY BITCH GOT SACKED FROM HER JOB  👍

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XKaAQU6qUDw&feature=youtu.be#dialog
Bernie
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:39:44 PM
Nice to see a company having the bottle to take a stand.

They will now be called "A racist company" by the left, with demands for a boycott.  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:57:38 PM
OH WELL NEVER MIND..... 👍😂👍

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-tough-talking-now-woke-harvard-grad-meltdown-says-lost-job-deloitte-ima-stab-video-went-viral/
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:01:02 PM
Well done Deloitte.

Hey Claira #ALLLIVESMATTER

 
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:32:50 PM
Hey Claira   #YOUDONTMATTER

dixieland
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:45:01 PM
She got EXACTLY what she deserved as would have happened to a white person spewing the same racist hatred.

Annoyingly though, you can see by the video that her 'crocodile tears' are all an act & that she is playing the race card knowing that she is being supported by the BLM movement who will I suspect will want to drag this out through the courts in an attempt to somehow turn this into white power domination.
Johnny Thunder
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:04:43 PM
Hey Claira  #BUCK





 
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:07:19 PM
38red
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 PM
I would have thought posting tik tok videos would render an adult unemployable, regardless of content.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:18:36 PM
Its a great result.   More of the same.  People need to be losing jobs for less.  Time to play dirty
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 PM
FUCKING STUPID BITCH
maggiethatcherrulesok
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:22:32 PM
Hope social media are giving her what she deserves
Bruce*
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:01:48 PM
I'm sure everyone on here would be happy to let their employer scroll through their posts on COB  :alf:
livefastdieyoung
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:26:19 PM
 

Have three Sids you fuckin slut.

El Capitan
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 09:01:48 PM
I'm sure everyone on here would be happy to let their employer scroll through their posts on COB  :alf:


 



Imagine
maggiethatcherrulesok
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM
I am my employer!
dixieland
Reply #16 on: Today at 07:24:48 AM
Nothing for anyone to be ashamed of on this thread. Having an opinion or view that does not follow the main stream media does not make you racist.

Some very good points made, not forgetting the RACIST video that started this thread exposing her.
