July 03, 2020, 07:31:54 AM
CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
Topic: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK.... (Read 585 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 847
CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:34 PM »
COZ THE SILLY BITCH GOT SACKED FROM HER JOB 👍
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XKaAQU6qUDw&feature=youtu.be#dialog
Bernie
Posts: 5 326
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:44 PM »
Nice to see a company having the bottle to take a stand.
They will now be called "A racist company" by the left, with demands for a boycott.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 847
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:38 PM »
OH WELL NEVER MIND..... 👍😂👍
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-tough-talking-now-woke-harvard-grad-meltdown-says-lost-job-deloitte-ima-stab-video-went-viral/
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 451
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:02 PM »
Well done Deloitte.
Hey Claira #ALLLIVESMATTER
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 395
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:50 PM »
Hey Claira #YOUDONTMATTER
dixieland
Posts: 1 371
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:45:01 PM »
She got EXACTLY what she deserved as would have happened to a white person spewing the same racist hatred.
Annoyingly though, you can see by the video that her 'crocodile tears' are all an act & that she is playing the race card knowing that she is being supported by the BLM movement who will I suspect will want to drag this out through the courts in an attempt to somehow turn this into white power domination.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 408
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:43 PM »
Hey Claira #BUCK
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 395
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:19 PM »
38red
Posts: 364
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:39:54 PM »
I would have thought posting tik tok videos would render an adult unemployable, regardless of content.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 334
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:36 PM »
Its a great result. More of the same. People need to be losing jobs for less. Time to play dirty
monkeyman
Posts: 9 944
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:10 PM »
FUCKING STUPID BITCH
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 334
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:32 PM »
Hope social media are giving her what she deserves
Bruce*
Posts: 59
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:48 PM »
I'm sure everyone on here would be happy to let their employer scroll through their posts on COB
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:19 PM »
Have three Sids you fuckin slut.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 148
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on
Yesterday
at 09:01:48 PM
I'm sure everyone on here would be happy to let their employer scroll through their posts on COB
Imagine
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 334
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:17 PM »
I am my employer!
dixieland
Posts: 1 371
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:24:48 AM »
Nothing for anyone to be ashamed of on this thread. Having an opinion or view that does not follow the main stream media does not make you racist.
Some very good points made, not forgetting the RACIST video that started this thread exposing her.
