dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 367





Posts: 1 367

Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:01 PM » She got EXACTLY what she deserved as would have happened to a white person spewing the same racist hatred.



Annoyingly though, you can see by the video that her 'crocodile tears' are all an act & that she is playing the race card knowing that she is being supported by the BLM movement who will I suspect will want to drag this out through the courts in an attempt to somehow turn this into white power domination.