July 02, 2020, 04:39:50 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
Author
Topic: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK.... (Read 238 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 836
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
on:
Today
at 01:43:34 PM »
COZ THE SILLY BITCH GOT SACKED FROM HER JOB 👍
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XKaAQU6qUDw&feature=youtu.be#dialog
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 326
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:39:44 PM »
Nice to see a company having the bottle to take a stand.
They will now be called "A racist company" by the left, with demands for a boycott.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 836
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:57:38 PM »
OH WELL NEVER MIND..... 👍😂👍
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-tough-talking-now-woke-harvard-grad-meltdown-says-lost-job-deloitte-ima-stab-video-went-viral/
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 445
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:01:02 PM »
Well done Deloitte.
Hey Claira #ALLLIVESMATTER
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 393
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:32:50 PM »
Hey Claira #YOUDONTMATTER
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 367
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:45:01 PM »
She got EXACTLY what she deserved as would have happened to a white person spewing the same racist hatred.
Annoyingly though, you can see by the video that her 'crocodile tears' are all an act & that she is playing the race card knowing that she is being supported by the BLM movement who will I suspect will want to drag this out through the courts in an attempt to somehow turn this into white power domination.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 401
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:04:43 PM »
Hey Claira #BUCK
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 393
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:07:19 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
