July 02, 2020, 04:39:50 PM
Author Topic: CRYING NOW ON FACEBOOK....  (Read 238 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:43:34 PM »
COZ THE SILLY BITCH GOT SACKED FROM HER JOB  👍

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XKaAQU6qUDw&feature=youtu.be#dialog
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:39:44 PM »
Nice to see a company having the bottle to take a stand.

They will now be called "A racist company" by the left, with demands for a boycott.  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:57:38 PM »
OH WELL NEVER MIND..... 👍😂👍

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-tough-talking-now-woke-harvard-grad-meltdown-says-lost-job-deloitte-ima-stab-video-went-viral/
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:01:02 PM »
Well done Deloitte.

Hey Claira #ALLLIVESMATTER

 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:32:50 PM »
Hey Claira   #YOUDONTMATTER

dixieland
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:01 PM »
She got EXACTLY what she deserved as would have happened to a white person spewing the same racist hatred.

Annoyingly though, you can see by the video that her 'crocodile tears' are all an act & that she is playing the race card knowing that she is being supported by the BLM movement who will I suspect will want to drag this out through the courts in an attempt to somehow turn this into white power domination.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:04:43 PM »
Hey Claira  #BUCK





 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:07:19 PM »
