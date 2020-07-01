Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 02, 2020, 07:58:50 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BLM Cracking up!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BLM Cracking up! (Read 137 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 977
Pack o cunts
BLM Cracking up!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:26 PM »
Lots of egg on face....
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/01/exclusive-bbc-bans-black-lives-matters-badges-air/?fbclid=IwAR1nKUkhaVQgk7EaP7Vv9Vl8sTT7EEy9Q8wZ3a6vJFzqVjbEaxe0eZJrD9g
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 926
Re: BLM Cracking up!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:09:13 AM »
GREAT NEWS
JUST WANT THE POLICE AND FOOTBALLERS TO STOP GOING DOWN ON BENDED KNEE ITS BEYOND A FUCKING JOKE
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 669
Re: BLM Cracking up!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:54:32 AM »
Well, the wearing of symbols and taking the knee cant go on for ever I dont suppose. Or should taking the knee stay to stop the subjects slide into the background again?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...