July 01, 2020, 09:52:20 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Ham
Author
Topic: West Ham (Read 111 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 114
West Ham
«
on:
Today
at 08:52:53 PM »
What a waste of bubbles
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 629
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:54:46 PM »
HAVE YER HEARD OWT OF TOWERSY ??? SEEMS TO HAVE GONE MISSING !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 114
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:55:41 PM »
He will
NOT
be watching the football. I know that much
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 553
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:01:21 PM »
Don't worry the FA will find a way to save them
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 819
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:03:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:01:21 PM
Don't worry the FA will find a way to save them
FUCKING NORWICH VILE AND BOURNEMOUTH ALREADY DONE THAT 😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 738
Once in every lifetime
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:14 PM »
shocking decision that VAR
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 9 922
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:26:53 PM »
FFS
