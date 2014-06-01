Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: West Ham  (Read 111 times)
« on: Today at 08:52:53 PM »
What a waste of bubbles  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:54:46 PM »
HAVE YER HEARD OWT OF TOWERSY ???  SEEMS TO HAVE GONE MISSING !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:55:41 PM »
He will NOT be watching the football. I know that much
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:21 PM »
Don't worry the FA will find a way to save them  :pope2:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:03:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:01:21 PM
Don't worry the FA will find a way to save them  :pope2:

FUCKING NORWICH VILE AND BOURNEMOUTH ALREADY DONE THAT  😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:14 PM »
shocking decision that VAR
Glory Glory Man United
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:53 PM »
FFS  :meltdown:
