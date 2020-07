monkeyman

ARE YER LOOKIN FORWARD TO THE PUBS OPENING

I HEARD THE PRICES HAVE GONE UP BUT STILL PLENTY OF CHEAP PLACES IN THE BORO

THE PIG IRON SHOULD BE OK THEY HAVE PROBABLY CLEANED THE BOGS DURING LOCKDOWN ANYONE GOING ON A SESHI HEARD THE PRICES HAVE GONE UP BUT STILL PLENTY OF CHEAP PLACES IN THE BOROTHE PIG IRON SHOULD BE OK THEY HAVE PROBABLY CLEANED THE BOGS DURING LOCKDOWN Logged

The place would fall down if they cleaned the walls. The shite holds it together The place would fall down if they cleaned the walls. The shite holds it together « Last Edit: Today at 05:02:00 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged

I badly missed it especially when it all first kicked off.



Now, the closer we get, the more I realise it's not gonna be anything like it used to be. All this having to book a table, keep apart from EVERYONE ELSE, pool table & jukebox unavailable, sounds like a load of shite.





Yes & no.I badly missed it especially when it all first kicked off.Now, the closer we get, the more I realise it's not gonna be anything like it used to be. All this having to book a table, keep apart from EVERYONE ELSE, pool table & jukebox unavailable, sounds like a load of shite. Logged