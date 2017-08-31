Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 038





Posts: 3 038 Anti racist « on: Yesterday at 03:31:29 PM »



No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.



We know the message:



Hate being white

Hate white people

Hate achievements of white people

Hate white history

Hate white nations

Hate white music

Hate white culture

etc etc etc



The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people

This is the new term people who are racist are calling themselves and pushing on others.No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.We know the message:Hate being whiteHate white peopleHate achievements of white peopleHate white historyHate white nationsHate white musicHate white cultureetc etc etcThe irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 029





Posts: 5 029 Re: Anti racist « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:27 PM » Have a day off Bob Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



towz

Offline



Posts: 8 554





Posts: 8 554 Re: Anti racist « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 PM »





























*You mental cunt He can't man, he's fighting the good fight, if it wasn't for Bobup we'd all be muslims or something, more power to ya Bobup**You mental cunt Logged

Archie Stevens

Offline



Posts: 225





Posts: 225 Re: Anti racist « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:58:16 PM » Bob's mam must have PREVENT on speed dial.

Knocks about on Gab and VK.. Probably dabbles in a bit of dark web..

Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 694





Posts: 694 Re: Anti racist « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:33:45 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:31:29 PM



No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.



We know the message:



Hate being white

Hate white people

Hate achievements of white people

Hate white history

Hate white nations

Hate white music

Hate white culture

etc etc etc



The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people



This is the new term people who are racist are calling themselves and pushing on others.No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.We know the message:Hate being whiteHate white peopleHate achievements of white peopleHate white historyHate white nationsHate white musicHate white cultureetc etc etcThe irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people

It'll never catch on. Most people like me just think 'fuck em, this is me, I'm not racist and I'll do what I want'.



Best way to be. Not one fuck given.



It'll never catch on. Most people like me just think 'fuck em, this is me, I'm not racist and I'll do what I want'.Best way to be. Not one fuck given. Logged

Freddie Boswell

Offline



Posts: 37





Posts: 37 Re: Anti racist « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:17 AM » Is everyone who disagrees with you a lefty Bob Logged

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 366





Posts: 1 366 Re: Anti racist « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:57:58 PM » got my support Logged