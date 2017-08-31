Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anti racist  (Read 268 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 03:31:29 PM »
This is the new term people who are racist are calling themselves and pushing on others.

No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.

We know the message:

Hate being white
Hate white people
Hate achievements of white people
Hate white history
Hate white nations
Hate white music
Hate white culture
etc etc etc

The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:27 PM »
Have a day off Bob  cry
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:15 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:43:27 PM
Have a day off Bob  cry
Have a day off Bob  cry

Laughed  charles
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:04:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:43:27 PM
Have a day off Bob  cry
Have a day off Bob  cry

 lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 PM »
He can't man, he's fighting the good fight, if it wasn't for Bobup we'd all be muslims or something, more power to ya Bobup*  jc














*You mental cunt
Archie Stevens
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:58:16 PM »
Bob's mam must have PREVENT on speed dial.
Knocks about on Gab and VK.. Probably dabbles in a bit of dark web..
Freddie Boswell

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:07:51 PM »
Is Bob, not Bob End, Lenin aka Choo choo Kev?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:10:23 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 06:07:51 PM
Is Bob, not Bob End, Lenin aka Choo choo Kev?

Choo Choo Kev not Mad Kev*












*who definitely was NOT JayJayB
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:31:29 PM
This is the new term people who are racist are calling themselves and pushing on others.

No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.

We know the message:

Hate being white
Hate white people
Hate achievements of white people
Hate white history
Hate white nations
Hate white music
Hate white culture
etc etc etc

The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people 


It'll never catch on. Most people like me just think 'fuck em, this is me, I'm not racist and I'll do what I want'.

Best way to be. Not one fuck given.

 :mido:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:57:53 AM »
Did I catch every single COB lefty with this?  mick

Did this hit a nerve boys? I suppose that's a beauty of the truth, when it smacks it smacks hard. 

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Freddie Boswell

« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:17 AM »
Is everyone who disagrees with you a lefty Bob :nige:
Bobupanddown
*****
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:53:11 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 09:18:17 AM
Is everyone who disagrees with you a lefty Bob :nige:

No, but Matty, Towz, CapsDave, Bobend and Archie Stevens most certainly are.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
dixieland
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:57:58 PM »
got my support
Oldfield
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:07:42 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:43:27 PM
Have a day off Bob  cry
Have a day off Bob  cry

Says one of Matty 4 weeks online Kitchens sock accounts ...........  Aiiite!!!

 :basil: monkey
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:31:50 PM »
I hate them both. The stupid fuckers calling everybody racist and the racist fuckers (of which there are several on here) using them as an excuse to spout their nastiness.
Archie Stevens
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:30:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:53:11 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 09:18:17 AM
Is everyone who disagrees with you a lefty Bob :nige:

No, but Matty, Towz, CapsDave, Bobend and Archie Stevens most certainly are.


Wrong guess incel.

HAVE YOU WOKE UP YET?
