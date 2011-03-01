Bobupanddown

No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.



We know the message:



Hate being white

Hate white people

Hate achievements of white people

Hate white history

Hate white nations

Hate white music

Hate white culture

etc etc etc



The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people

