July 01, 2020, 05:26:55 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Anti racist  (Read 78 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 03:31:29 PM »
This is the new term people who are racist are calling themselves and pushing on others.

No longer is it acceptable for white people to be the only race on earth who are not racist - now they need to be anti racist, which is essentially racist against themselves.

We know the message:

Hate being white
Hate white people
Hate achievements of white people
Hate white history
Hate white nations
Hate white music
Hate white culture
etc etc etc

The irony of course is that this is racism - but to these lunatics you can't be racist against white people 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:27 PM »
Have a day off Bob  cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:04:15 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:43:27 PM
Have a day off Bob  cry

Laughed  charles
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:04:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:43:27 PM
Have a day off Bob  cry

 lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:08:26 PM »
He can't man, he's fighting the good fight, if it wasn't for Bobup we'd all be muslims or something, more power to ya Bobup*  jc














*You mental cunt
Logged
