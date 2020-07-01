dixieland

Posts: 1 373 The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « on: July 01, 2020, 03:13:20 PM » Could you imagine any other manager being able to achieve this. Liverpool's net spend of £92.4 million over last 5 years is less than Watford's & not even half of Brighton's.



I wonder how much the two Manchester clubs have spent over same period. This achievement of Klopp's has got to be up there was what Cloughie achieved at Forest.



Liverpool down in 8th when he took over at Liverpool & now arguably the best club team in world football with so little spend.



VVD & Allison bought with Coutinho money. Matip free, Robertson 8 mill, Mo 35 mill, Mane 35 mill, Gini 30 mill, have got to be some of the best buys in premiership history while selling players on for massive profits.



RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 753Once in every lifetime Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #2 on: July 01, 2020, 08:47:54 PM » Thats all you bindippers go on about Net spend.



Youve been a selling club for 30 years. Youve sold your soul to the devil every season.



dixieland

Posts: 1 373 Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 AM » To MInge, We will never know as I'm certain after Liverpool that he will go manage Germany.



To Rik, He wasn't here 30 years ago. You can only judge him on the 4.5 years that he has managed Liverpool. Klopp cannot re-write Liverpool's history like Ollie at the wheel cannot be blamed for Manure's relegation on the day Dennis Law became a legend.



I still think though that what he has done is comparable with what Cloughie did in them glory years at Forest having so little money to spend.



RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 753Once in every lifetime Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:10 AM » So little money to spend?



£75m on VVD

£65m on Becker

£43m on Salah

£43m on Fabinho

£52m on Keita

£35m on Oxlade

£10m on Robertson

£25m on Wjinaldum

£30m on Sane

£14m on Shaqiri



So tell me again, how Klopp has had so little money to spend.



Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 676Fred West ruined my wife Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 AM » Ripped off Southampton and others. Have previous with the Boro.



Vile club with desperate Dan plastic fans.



Murderers. Remember the 39.



CapsDave

Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.



dixieland

Posts: 1 373 Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:10:57 PM » Most successful English Team of all time.



10. Blackburn Rovers =10



9. Newcastle United = 11



8. Everton =15



7. Tottenham Hotspur =17



5. Manchester City = 20



5. Aston Villa = 20



4. Chelsea =24



3. Arsenal = 30



2. Manchester United = 42



RIK MAYALL

It's absolutely class how the bindippers don't count charity shields as major trophies anymore, they used to back when United trailed Liverpool in trophies.







headset

Posts: 509 Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 PM »









Klopp 2 outdo Pep is my forecast ... Whilst Rick and the Mancs keep searching 4 the love they once had . Shankley, Paisley, Clough, and Ferguson are the daddies of English football management. Pep and Klopp are still apprentices compared to them. Klopp for me is better than Pep though Pep has more in his locker 4 now.Klopp 2 outdo Pep is my forecast... Whilst Rick and the Mancs keep searching 4 the love they once had . Logged

dixieland

Posts: 1 373 Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:00:46 AM » Rik, if you really want to take me on then at least do some research. Firstly, stop with the fake news with this rubbish regarding the charity shield or community shield or whatever it is called these days that Liverpool supporters ever counted it as a major trophy.



I have never heard anyone apart from you trying to class this as a major trophy & the reason for this is that it is UEFA that decide what is or what isn't a major trophy, not some desperate Manure fan trying to manipulate the records. If truth known, my only angle on this is playing you.



Trying to claim the community/ charity shield as a major trophy smells of desperation. Keep searching your websites somewhere that shows Manure have won some inter continental trophy or some good games tournament that you can add on to your trophy list as somehow if you search hard enough, you will be able to come up with some record somewhere that shows your trophy total is higher than your nemesis club that is LFC.



CapsDave

I still find it strange that someone from Liverpool and someone from Manchester choose a Boro message board to argue, very strange @Dixieland @Rik



dixieland

Posts: 1 373 Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:08:03 AM » Not strange, just entertaining as Rik just can't accept it is MY time now. 8 years & counting since Manure last were top dogs & even longer for champions league.



Olly at the wheel leading them through choppy waters at moment but sure the chosen one No? (lost count) will be allowed to continue to spend spend spend to try & get out of this mess.



