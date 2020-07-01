Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 01:19:36 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp  (Read 328 times)
dixieland
« on: July 01, 2020, 03:13:20 PM »
Could you imagine any other manager being able to achieve this. Liverpool's net spend of £92.4 million over last 5 years is less than Watford's & not even half of Brighton's.

I wonder how much the two Manchester clubs have spent over same period. This achievement of Klopp's has got to be up there was what Cloughie achieved at Forest.

Liverpool down in 8th when he took over at Liverpool & now arguably the best club team in world football with so little spend.

VVD & Allison bought with Coutinho money. Matip free, Robertson 8 mill, Mo 35 mill, Mane 35 mill, Gini 30 mill, have got to be some of the best buys in premiership history while selling players on for massive profits.

Klopp the modern day Brian Clough for me.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #1 on: July 01, 2020, 04:45:30 PM »
I love Klopp, great manager and top fella 👍👍👍
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: July 01, 2020, 08:47:54 PM »
Thats all you bindippers go on about Net spend.

Youve been a selling club for 30 years. Youve sold your soul to the devil every season.

How much have you spent in total, not net spend, how much have you spent.
Minge
« Reply #3 on: July 01, 2020, 11:13:54 PM »
If hed have done it with York city, Id have been impressed
dixieland
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 AM »
To MInge, We will never know as I'm certain after Liverpool that he will go manage Germany.

To Rik, He wasn't here 30 years ago. You can only judge him on the 4.5 years that he has managed Liverpool. Klopp cannot re-write Liverpool's history like Ollie at the wheel cannot be blamed for Manure's relegation on the day Dennis Law became a legend.

I still think though that what he has done is comparable with what Cloughie did in them glory years at Forest having so little money to spend.  

The records he is currently setting I think will stand for years to come especially if he manages to go past the 100 points barrier, though 97 for last season along with champions league not bad either.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:10 AM »
So little money to spend?

£75m on VVD
£65m on Becker
£43m on Salah
£43m on Fabinho
£52m on Keita
£35m on Oxlade
£10m on Robertson
£25m on Wjinaldum
£30m on Sane
£14m on Shaqiri

So tell me again, how Klopp has had so little money to spend.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 AM »
Ripped off Southampton and others. Have previous with the Boro.

Vile club with desperate Dan plastic fans.

Murderers. Remember the 39.

 :fingers
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 AM »
Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:08:38 AM
Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.

 :like: :like:


YNWA  :pope2:
dixieland
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:10:57 PM »
Most successful English Team of all time.

10. Blackburn Rovers =10

9. Newcastle United = 11
 
8. Everton =15

7. Tottenham Hotspur =17

5. Manchester City = 20

5. Aston Villa  = 20

4. Chelsea =24

3. Arsenal = 30

2. Manchester United = 42

1. Liverpool = 44.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:58:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:08:38 AM
Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.

You are absolutely right here. He has done a fantastic job.

Shame about the bitter man u 'fan'
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 12:10:57 PM
Most successful English Team of all time.

10. Blackburn Rovers =10

9. Newcastle United = 11
 
8. Everton =15

7. Tottenham Hotspur =17

5. Manchester City = 20

5. Aston Villa  = 20

4. Chelsea =24

3. Arsenal = 30

2. Manchester United = 42

1. Liverpool = 44.


It's absolutely class how the bindippers don't count charity shields as major trophies anymore, they used to back when United trailed Liverpool in trophies.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:40:26 PM
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 12:10:57 PM
Most successful English Team of all time.

10. Blackburn Rovers =10

9. Newcastle United = 11
 
8. Everton =15

7. Tottenham Hotspur =17

5. Manchester City = 20

5. Aston Villa  = 20

4. Chelsea =24

3. Arsenal = 30

2. Manchester United = 42

1. Liverpool = 44.


It's absolutely class how the bindippers don't count charity shields as major trophies anymore, they used to back when United trailed Liverpool in trophies.





Bitter much?
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM »
Why would i be bitter Troll?
ZombieNadger
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM
Why would i be bitter Troll?

Because Manchester United are shit now and Liverpool just won the league.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:02:50 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Yesterday at 09:00:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM
Why would i be bitter Troll?

Because Manchester United are shit now and Liverpool just won the league.


You sound like a child.
ZombieNadger
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:02:50 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Yesterday at 09:00:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM
Why would i be bitter Troll?

Because Manchester United are shit now and Liverpool just won the league.


You sound like a child.

Great answer 🙂
headset
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 PM »
Shankley, Paisley, Clough, and Ferguson are the daddies of English football management. Pep and Klopp are still apprentices compared to them. Klopp for me is better than Pep though Pep has more in his locker 4 now.




Klopp 2 outdo Pep is my forecast :homer:...  Whilst Rick and the Mancs keep searching  4 the love they once had . lost
plazmuh
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:31:55 PM »
So this Lot are champions..

REALLY..

How crap are all  the others..

 rava rava
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:32:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 09:31:55 PM
So this Lot are champions..

REALLY..

How crap are all  the others..

 rava rava


very
ZombieNadger
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 09:31:55 PM
So this Lot are champions..

REALLY..

How crap are all  the others..

 rava rava

His wand broke 🙂
Skinz
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:17:15 AM »
This is how you do it 

