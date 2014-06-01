Welcome,
July 02, 2020, 12:35:40 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Author
Topic: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp (Read 178 times)
dixieland
Posts: 1 363
The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday
at 03:13:20 PM
Could you imagine any other manager being able to achieve this. Liverpool's net spend of £92.4 million over last 5 years is less than Watford's & not even half of Brighton's.
I wonder how much the two Manchester clubs have spent over same period. This achievement of Klopp's has got to be up there was what Cloughie achieved at Forest.
Liverpool down in 8th when he took over at Liverpool & now arguably the best club team in world football with so little spend.
VVD & Allison bought with Coutinho money. Matip free, Robertson 8 mill, Mo 35 mill, Mane 35 mill, Gini 30 mill, have got to be some of the best buys in premiership history while selling players on for massive profits.
Klopp the modern day Brian Clough for me.
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:32:45 PM by dixieland
ZombieNadger
Posts: 50
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday
at 04:45:30 PM
I love Klopp, great manager and top fella 👍👍👍
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 741
Once in every lifetime
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday
at 08:47:54 PM
Thats all you bindippers go on about Net spend.
Youve been a selling club for 30 years. Youve sold your soul to the devil every season.
How much have you spent in total, not net spend, how much have you spent.
Minge
Posts: 9 480
Superstar
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday
at 11:13:54 PM
If hed have done it with York city, Id have been impressed
dixieland
Posts: 1 363
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 05:44:25 AM
To MInge, We will never know as I'm certain after Liverpool that he will go manage Germany.
To Rik, He wasn't here 30 years ago. You can only judge him on the 4.5 years that he has managed Liverpool. Klopp cannot re-write Liverpool's history like Ollie at the wheel cannot be blamed for Manure's relegation on the day Dennis Law became a legend.
I still think though that what he has done is comparable with what Cloughie did in them glory years at Forest having so little money to spend.
The records he is currently setting I think will stand for years to come especially if he manages to go past the 100 points barrier, though 97 for last season along with champions league not bad either.
Today
Today at 05:48:36 AM by dixieland
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 741
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 09:05:10 AM
So little money to spend?
£75m on VVD
£65m on Becker
£43m on Salah
£43m on Fabinho
£52m on Keita
£35m on Oxlade
£10m on Robertson
£25m on Wjinaldum
£30m on Sane
£14m on Shaqiri
So tell me again, how Klopp has had so little money to spend.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 676
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 09:53:40 AM
Ripped off Southampton and others. Have previous with the Boro.
Vile club with desperate Dan plastic fans.
Murderers. Remember the 39.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 029
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 10:08:38 AM
Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 120
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 10:21:40 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:08:38 AM
Winning the champions league and premier league with a net spend of £92.4m over five years is incredible, nobody can deny that.
YNWA
YNWA
dixieland
Posts: 1 363
Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Today
at 12:10:57 PM
Most successful English Team of all time.
10. Blackburn Rovers =10
9. Newcastle United = 11
8. Everton =15
7. Tottenham Hotspur =17
5. Manchester City = 20
5. Aston Villa = 20
4. Chelsea =24
3. Arsenal = 30
2. Manchester United = 42
1. Liverpool = 44.
Today at 12:28:05 PM by dixieland
