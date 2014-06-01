dixieland

Re: The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:44:25 AM » To MInge, We will never know as I'm certain after Liverpool that he will go manage Germany.



To Rik, He wasn't here 30 years ago. You can only judge him on the 4.5 years that he has managed Liverpool. Klopp cannot re-write Liverpool's history like Ollie at the wheel cannot be blamed for Manure's relegation on the day Dennis Law became a legend.



I still think though that what he has done is comparable with what Cloughie did in them glory years at Forest having so little money to spend.



The records he is currently setting I think will stand for years to come especially if he manages to go past the 100 points barrier, though 97 for last season along with champions league not bad either.