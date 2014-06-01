Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The Magic Of Jurgen Klopp
Could you imagine any other manager being able to achieve this. Liverpool's net spend of £92.4 million over last 5 years is less than Watford's & not even half of Brighton's.

I wonder how much the two Manchester clubs have spent over same period. This achievement of Klopp's has got to be up there was what Cloughie achieved at Forest.

Liverpool down in 8th when he took over at Liverpool & now arguably the best club team in world football with so little spend.

VVD & Allison bought with Coutinho money. Matip free, Robertson 8 mill, Mo 35 mill, Mane 35 mill, Gini 30 mill, have got to be some of the best buys in premiership history while selling players on for massive profits.

Klopp the modern day Brian Clough for me.
I love Klopp, great manager and top fella 👍👍👍
Thats all you bindippers go on about Net spend.

Youve been a selling club for 30 years. Youve sold your soul to the devil every season.

How much have you spent in total, not net spend, how much have you spent.
If hed have done it with York city, Id have been impressed
To MInge, We will never know as I'm certain after Liverpool that he will go manage Germany.

To Rik, He wasn't here 30 years ago. You can only judge him on the 4.5 years that he has managed Liverpool. Klopp cannot re-write Liverpool's history like Ollie at the wheel cannot be blamed for Manure's relegation on the day Dennis Law became a legend.

I still think though that what he has done is comparable with what Cloughie did in them glory years at Forest having so little money to spend.  

The records he is currently setting I think will stand for years to come especially if he manages to go past the 100 points barrier, though 97 for last season along with champions league not bad either.
