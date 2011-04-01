Welcome,
July 02, 2020, 02:42:56 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WIGAN ATHLETIC....
Author
Topic: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... (Read 374 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 830
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:37:20 PM »
PIE EATERS GONE IN TOO ADMINISTRATION 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 381
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:02 PM »
Hope they get the points deduction.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 944
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 12:37:20 PM
PIE EATERS GONE IN TOO ADMINISTRATION 👍
They are the "form" team aint they at the moment? Points deduction next....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 165
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:46:43 PM »
Paul Cook could be looking for a job... We could do worse.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 944
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:50:49 PM »
3rd time at club with financial trouble now though. But they did beat Man City so thats fine by me
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 126
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:53:21 PM »
Bournemouth in 5 years
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 126
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:54:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 12:46:43 PM
Paul Cook could be looking for a job... We could do worse.
Good shout
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 638
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:36 PM »
TOO
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 944
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:26 PM »
Only got taken over 4 weeks ago.......
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 175
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:19 PM »
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 126
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 01:45:31 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on
Yesterday
at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season
Harsh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 334
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:41 PM »
This is why its better the devil you know with Gibson.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 979
Pack o cunts
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:52 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on
Yesterday
at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season
https://www.efl.com/news/2020/july/efl-statement-wigan-athletic/
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TMG501
Online
Posts: 175
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 01:51:15 PM »
Awful for the fans
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 622
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:04 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Yesterday
at 01:48:41 PM
This is why its better the devil you know with Gibson.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 390
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:45:31 PM
Quote from: TMG501 on
Yesterday
at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season
Harsh
Very, but it probably saves us.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 614
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:27 PM »
Gotta look after our own. Brilliant news for us.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 060
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:26 PM »
You have to ask what the fuck is going on at the EFL !
4 weeks ago they were sold to Next Leader Fund of Hong Kong.
Within that time, the EFL must have carried out due diligence and owner fitness?
So the point deduction they have issued is a sad indictment of their own competence.
The league chairmen should hire lawyers to investigate the EFL, because they continuously screw up.
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 175
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:34:20 PM »
EFL not fit for purpose. They allow clubs to be taken over by charlatans and can't even enforce their own rules
Logged
