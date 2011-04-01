Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 02, 2020, 02:42:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WIGAN ATHLETIC....  (Read 374 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 830

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:37:20 PM »
PIE EATERS GONE IN TOO ADMINISTRATION 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 381


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:44:02 PM »
Hope they get the points deduction.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 944


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:44:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:37:20 PM
PIE EATERS GONE IN TOO ADMINISTRATION 👍

They are the "form" team aint they at the moment? Points deduction next....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 165


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:46:43 PM »
Paul Cook could be looking for a job... We could do worse.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 944


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 PM »
3rd time at club with financial trouble now though. But they did beat Man City so thats fine by me  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 126


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:53:21 PM »
Bournemouth in 5 years
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 126


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:54:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:46:43 PM
Paul Cook could be looking for a job... We could do worse.



Good shout  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 638



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:36 PM »
TOO   charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 944


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:31:26 PM »
Only got taken over 4 weeks ago.......
Logged
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM »
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 126


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:45:31 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season


Harsh  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 334


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:48:41 PM »
This is why its better the devil you know with Gibson.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 979


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:48:52 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season

https://www.efl.com/news/2020/july/efl-statement-wigan-athletic/

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:51:15 PM »
Awful for the fans
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 622


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:13:04 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 01:48:41 PM
This is why its better the devil you know with Gibson.

:like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 390


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:08:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:45:31 PM
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season


Harsh  lost

Very, but it probably saves us.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 614



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:55:27 PM »
Gotta look after our own. Brilliant news for us.


:like:    :like:    :like:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 060


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 PM »
You have to ask what the fuck is going on at the EFL !
4 weeks ago they were sold to Next Leader Fund of Hong Kong.
Within that time, the EFL must have carried out due diligence and owner fitness? 
 So the point deduction they have issued is a sad indictment of their own competence.
  The league chairmen should hire lawyers to investigate the EFL, because they continuously screw up.
Logged
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:34:20 PM »
EFL not fit for purpose. They allow clubs to be taken over by charlatans and can't even enforce their own rules
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 