LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY
« on: Yesterday at 12:37:10 PM »
WIGAN ATHLETIC....
PIE EATERS GONE IN TOO ADMINISTRATION 👍

Priv
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:44:02 PM »
Hope they get the points deduction.

Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:46:43 PM »
Paul Cook could be looking for a job... We could do worse.

nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 PM »
3rd time at club with financial trouble now though. But they did beat Man City so thats fine by me

El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:53:21 PM »
Bournemouth in 5 years

Tortured_Mind
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:36 PM »
TOO

nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:31:26 PM »
Only got taken over 4 weeks ago.......

TMG501
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM »
EFL confirm 12 point deduction at the end of the season

BoroPE
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:48:41 PM »
This is why its better the devil you know with Gibson.

TMG501
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:51:15 PM »
Awful for the fans

kippers
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 PM »
You have to ask what the fuck is going on at the EFL !

4 weeks ago they were sold to Next Leader Fund of Hong Kong.

Within that time, the EFL must have carried out due diligence and owner fitness?

So the point deduction they have issued is a sad indictment of their own competence.

The league chairmen should hire lawyers to investigate the EFL, because they continuously screw up. Logged