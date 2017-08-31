Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Millionaires  (Read 533 times)
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« on: Today at 09:10:51 AM »
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:32 AM »
Are you using 'millionaire' as a euphemism?

 
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 619


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:15 AM »
gizza shout when you want to know about billionaires



Lids, Steely and I will answer that call
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 024


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:01 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:54 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 059



« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:20:22 AM »
Comfortably a millionaire - which does not mean much to me but I am proud of my achievements as a working class hero from a council estate. Always happy and willing to help any genuine people from any background and ethnicity in a legal and ethical way.
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 938


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:20:37 AM »
How vulgar......
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:42:29 AM »
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 386


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:44:13 AM »
How very crass.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 386


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:46:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Neither IS in a nursing home.
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 938


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:48:06 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:46:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Neither IS in a nursing home.



Get him Tel....
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 059



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:49:10 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:42:29 AM
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though

says 1200 per day (yet spends half his life on here  )
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 024


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:53:29 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

I wasn't talking to you Towz.

Kind regards
Bob
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 820



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:47 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:49:10 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:42:29 AM
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though

says 1200 per day (yet spends half his life on here  )

Gets everyone proper triggered my day rate  charles
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 820



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:03:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Oh but you do sweety - its just that we paid for them while you hid from the CPS abroad
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 437



« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:00:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:02:41 PM

Gets everyone proper triggered my day rate  charles

Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 619


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:12:03 PM »
:alf:
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:37:38 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:00:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:02:41 PM

Gets everyone proper triggered my day rate  charles



Not you Clem obviously, the only thing you are interested in is cock
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 437



« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:38:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:37:38 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:00:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:02:41 PM

Gets everyone proper triggered my day rate  charles



Not you Clem obviously, the only thing you are interested in is cock
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 386


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:53:24 PM »
 :alf:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:47:11 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:01:47 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey
them smilies are the people whove fucked his wife today.

I would only be worth more than a million dead.  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:47:11 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:01:47 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey

them smilies are the people whove fucked his wife today.






Not usually your level of post, Pile 
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:52:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:51:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:47:11 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:01:47 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?   :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey

them smilies are the people whove fucked his wife today.





Not usually your level of post, Pile  
Sorry, youre right Matthew. All the people whove made love to his wife today.  
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 819

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:56:02 PM »
I NEVER LIKE TO BRAG ABOUT MY WEALTH  👎

IT'S BAD FORM  👍
Logged
Pile
*****
Posts: 39 911
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:57:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:02 PM
I NEVER LIKE TO BRAG ABOUT MY WEALTH  👎
Of course not, it would be so out of character.  mcl :basil:
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 372


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:52:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:51:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:47:11 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:01:47 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?   :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey

them smilies are the people whove fucked his wife today.





Not usually your level of post, Pile  
Sorry, youre right Matthew. All the people whove made love to his wife today.  

Classic  :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:27:15 PM »
I'm surprised you remember Daft Jim, Don lad... you only joined here in June 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 738


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:49:10 PM »
Theres no millionaires on cob. Just blokes who are full of shit.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:52:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:49:10 PM
Theres no millionaires on cob. Just blokes who are full of shit.


I think if anyone genuinely was, they wouldnt feel the need to mention it  :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 738


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:08:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:52:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:49:10 PM
Theres no millionaires on cob. Just blokes who are full of shit.


I think if anyone genuinely was, they wouldnt feel the need to mention it  :like:

that they were full of shit you mean
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:10:11 PM »
both to be fair  monkey monkey
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 9 925


« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:23:53 PM »
T.M COULD BE MINTED HE BOUGHT A STEAM IRON FROM ARGOS TODAY  :chrisk:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 738


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:37:32 PM »
I wonder who's head will apear on the photo of it, Lids, Mayall, Matty, Goldby or the random energy bloke
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:48:09 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:37:32 PM
I wonder who's head will apear on the photo of it, Lids, Mayall, Matty, Goldby or the random energy bloke


Energy bloke odds on fav  monkey





I like TM. Hes harmless  :like:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:08:33 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:23:53 PM
T.M COULD BE MINTED HE BOUGHT A STEAM IRON FROM ARGOS TODAY  :chrisk:
to match his steam car.  monkey
Logged
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 35


« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:23:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:48:09 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:37:32 PM
I wonder who's head will apear on the photo of it, Lids, Mayall, Matty, Goldby or the random energy bloke


Energy bloke odds on fav  monkey





I like TM. Hes harmless  :like:

Top Man is TM (see what i did there), he makes this place worth reading at times!  jc
Logged
