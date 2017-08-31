Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Millionaires  (Read 167 times)
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« on: Today at 09:10:51 AM »
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 686


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:32 AM »
Are you using 'millionaire' as a euphemism?

 
tunstall
Posts: 3 613


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:15 AM »
gizza shout when you want to know about billionaires



Lids, Steely and I will answer that call
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 022


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:01 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.
towz
Posts: 8 549


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:54 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 058



« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:20:22 AM »
Comfortably a millionaire - which does not mean much to me but I am proud of my achievements as a working class hero from a council estate. Always happy and willing to help any genuine people from any background and ethnicity in a legal and ethical way.
nekder365
Posts: 1 922


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:20:37 AM »
How vulgar......
towz
Posts: 8 549


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:42:29 AM »
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 374


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:44:13 AM »
How very crass.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 374


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:46:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Neither IS in a nursing home.
nekder365
Posts: 1 922


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:48:06 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:46:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Neither IS in a nursing home.



Get him Tel....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 058



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:49:10 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:42:29 AM
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though

says 1200 per day (yet spends half his life on here  )
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 022


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:53:29 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

I wasn't talking to you Towz.

Kind regards
Bob
Oldfield
Posts: 820



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:47 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Theres only one cuckold on this board - Friar Cuck

 :basil: monkey
towz
Posts: 8 549


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:49:10 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:42:29 AM
Willie doesn't like to talk about it though

says 1200 per day (yet spends half his life on here  )

Gets everyone proper triggered my day rate  charles
Oldfield
Posts: 820



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:03:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:13:54 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:10:51 AM
Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?  :alastair: :alf:

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.

Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.


I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Oh but you do sweety - its just that we paid for them while you hid from the CPS abroad
