daftjim

Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?

livefastdieyoung

Re: Millionaires « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:32 AM »



Are you using 'millionaire' as a euphemism? Logged

tunstall

Re: Millionaires « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:15 AM »







Lids, Steely and I will answer that call



gizza shout when you want to know about billionaires

Lids, Steely and I will answer that call

towz

Re: Millionaires « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:54 AM »

Apart from me towz and Matty how many other Millionaires are there on this board?

Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.



Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.



Not me, I'm too busy paying taxes to put your children through school and keep your parents in nursing homes as well as supporting the 400,000 immigrants you insist we accept every year.Life must be good as a tax dodging parasite.

I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me



I pay tax in my country of residence



Best regards



I have no children in school in UK, neither of my parents are in a nursing home, accepting immigrants is fuck all to do with me

I pay tax in my country of residence

Best regards

Towz

Wee_Willie

Re: Millionaires « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:20:22 AM » Comfortably a millionaire - which does not mean much to me but I am proud of my achievements as a working class hero from a council estate. Always happy and willing to help any genuine people from any background and ethnicity in a legal and ethical way.

nekder365

Re: Millionaires « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:20:37 AM » How vulgar......

towz

Re: Millionaires « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:42:29 AM » Willie doesn't like to talk about it though

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Millionaires « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:44:13 AM » How very crass.

TerryCochranesSocks

