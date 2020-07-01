Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 01, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Working Conditions In Leicester Factory
« on: Today at 08:55:52 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8476065/Clothes-factory-bosses-Leicester-vow-defy-city-lockdown.html#comments

Fuck Covid - look at the working conditions in that Shithole!!!

No HSE there!!
Wonder how many are getting at least the minimum wage?
Wonder how many are here legally, or speak English?

If you let the 3rd world into the UK, they bring 3rd world conditions with them.

