July 01, 2020, 09:05:26 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Working Conditions In Leicester Factory
Author
Topic: Working Conditions In Leicester Factory (Read 8 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 321
Working Conditions In Leicester Factory
«
on:
Today
at 08:55:52 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8476065/Clothes-factory-bosses-Leicester-vow-defy-city-lockdown.html#comments
Fuck Covid - look at the working conditions in that Shithole!!!
No HSE there!!
Wonder how many are getting at least the minimum wage?
Wonder how many are here legally, or speak English?
If you let the 3rd world into the UK, they bring 3rd world conditions with them.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Loading...