July 01, 2020, 07:44:43 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
Author
Topic: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 623
T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.
9-4 PADDY POWER
ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:19:21 AM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 814
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:37:50 AM
HE'S GOT A CALF INJURY YOU FRUIT & NUT CUNT
YOU NEVER ANSWERED MY BURNLEY THREAD
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:59:54 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.
9-4 PADDY POWER
ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 814
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:07:41 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:59:54 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.
9-4 PADDY POWER
ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!
GOT INJURED ON SUNDAY AGAINST THE FOXES 👍🦊🦊🦊👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:12 AM
TM is not daft is he. I mean he wouldn't put a tip on here for a player that wasn't gonna be playing would he.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 623
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:13:41 AM
NON-RUNNER NO BET !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:16:48 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:13:41 AM
NON-RUNNER NO BET !!!
Is this what it's come to now mate? Chasing non runners just to get your money back!
Youre better than that. Get stuck into today form and find us some winners.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 623
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:18:53 AM
DON'T KNOW WHETHER HE'S PLAYING OR NOT. THEY MAY NOT RISK HIM BUT THE BOOKIES HAVE PRICED HIM UP.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:19:44 AM
You're still not thinking clearly mate
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 814
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:38:05 PM
PASSED A LATE FITNESS TEST 👍
THE SMART MONEY IS ON TAMMY ABRAHAM THOUGH 👍💷💷💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
