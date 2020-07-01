Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 01, 2020
T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 08:16:13 AM »
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.

9-4 PADDY POWER

ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:19:21 AM »
 souey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:37:50 AM »
HE'S GOT A CALF INJURY  YOU  FRUIT  &  NUT CUNT   


 souey



YOU NEVER  ANSWERED MY BURNLEY THREAD    :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:59:54 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.

9-4 PADDY POWER

ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!

TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:41 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:59:54 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.

9-4 PADDY POWER

ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!

TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!

 :mido:

GOT INJURED ON SUNDAY AGAINST THE FOXES  👍🦊🦊🦊👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:12 AM »
TM is not daft is he. I mean he wouldn't put a tip on here for a player that wasn't gonna be playing would he.

 
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:13:41 AM »
NON-RUNNER NO BET !!!    jc
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:13:41 AM
NON-RUNNER NO BET !!!    jc

Is this what it's come to now mate? Chasing non runners just to get your money back!

 souey

Youre better than that. Get stuck into today form and find us some winners.

 :mido:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:18:53 AM »
DON'T KNOW WHETHER HE'S PLAYING OR NOT. THEY MAY NOT RISK HIM BUT THE BOOKIES HAVE PRICED HIM UP.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:19:44 AM »
You're still not thinking clearly mate

 lost
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:05 PM »
PASSED A LATE FITNESS TEST  👍

THE SMART MONEY IS ON TAMMY ABRAHAM THOUGH  👍💷💷💷👍
