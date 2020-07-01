Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 01, 2020, 09:05:21 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!! (Read 31 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 606
T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:16:13 AM »
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.
9-4 PADDY POWER
ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 672
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:19:21 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 800
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:37:50 AM »
HE'S GOT A CALF INJURY YOU FRUIT & NUT CUNT
YOU NEVER ANSWERED MY BURNLEY THREAD
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 672
Re: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:59:54 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.
9-4 PADDY POWER
ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...