Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 01, 2020, 09:05:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: T_M MIDWEEK MONEY ENHANCER !!!  (Read 31 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 606



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:16:13 AM »
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.

9-4 PADDY POWER

ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 672


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:19:21 AM »
 souey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 800

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:37:50 AM »
HE'S GOT A CALF INJURY  YOU  FRUIT  &  NUT CUNT   


 souey



YOU NEVER  ANSWERED MY BURNLEY THREAD    :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 672


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:59:54 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:16:13 AM
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE FOR CHELSEA (v WEST HAM) AT ANYTIME.

9-4 PADDY POWER

ONLY 11-8 BETFRED, 6-4 HILLS AND LADDIES !!!

TM might have inside info and Pulisic might play having been red hot and banging in the goals in training!

 :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 