Daysaq. Back it each way. Price will probably drop again. I got 9-1 late last night. Can still get 7-1 with some sites.I'm on 6 each way. Not as strong a fancy as the others last week due to the favourite being potentially very well handicapped.

livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 672





Posts: 672 Re: A bit of pocket money for Epsom in the 17.10 Kempton « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:56:57 AM »



I'm more comfortable with a 9-1 each way shot that may improve than a 9/4 favourite that might have won a weak race last time out and has been raised 5lb for it.



That's my thinking anyway. Probably totally wrong.



It's a worthy favourite but no value at 9/4. Daysaq tongue tied for the first time which might bring some improvement. The favourite in the race that Kirbys horse won has ran three times since and hasn't won so not sure how good that race was that it won.I'm more comfortable with a 9-1 each way shot that may improve than a 9/4 favourite that might have won a weak race last time out and has been raised 5lb for it.That's my thinking anyway. Probably totally wrong. Logged