July 01, 2020, 09:05:10 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: From the comments section of an online far left publication  (Read 68 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 07:57:10 AM »
I've said it all along. A lot of people will regret their behaviour with regards to their support of the BLM movement. It was clearly hijacked by the far left and the BAME community have been used and manipulated. All of the bandwagon jumpers, most of them the same who helped to sweep the issues with grooming gangs under the carpet for so long, will be remembered for their actions.

All of the media groups, all of the celebrities that supported the vandalism and violence that took place around the country, supported the desecration of historical statues and war memorials, cried racist right wing nazis at those who chose to defend them, rvery single one will be remembered for being part of the problem.

You've all been conned AGAIN. You're sheer stupidity and blind support for anything left wing, you're misguided determination to stamp out anything and anyone that dares to stand up for the rights of the white working class won't be forgotten. You've contributed to increasing divisions between the BAME community and the rest of the UK because of your bitterness and desperation to see your left wing values take over the country. It hasn't worked. All you have done is driven even more people away from the loony left as they realise what a fascist idealogy it has become.

Wise words. Thought I'd share them before said publication deletes them.

 :mido:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:20:31 AM »
Its whats intelligent thinkers have been saying for weeks.

Damage is done now.  Irreparable. 

 :meltdown:
WLM
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:23:34 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 08:20:31 AM
Its whats intelligent thinkers have been saying for weeks.

Damage is done now.  Irreparable. 

 :meltdown:

It's as if people just supported the organisation without reading what their official aims and goals were. I mean you'd have to be an idiot to do that wouldn't you?

 souey 
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:30:44 AM »
 :meltdown:

 

There are a few of them on here.

Imagine being part of the movement that set race relations back by 30 years.

It will be killing them, this.

 rava
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:56 AM »
Its a big problem with a lot of lefties.  They are too trusting. Naive and not able to think for themselves.
WLM
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:51:43 AM »
It's more of a problem with the daft fuckin rent-a-mob mugs who get manipulated into doing the dirty work of the left.
